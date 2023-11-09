'Very Depressed' Kelly Clarkson 'Needed the Change' Moving From Los Angeles to New York City: 'My Kids Are Thriving'

"I was very depressed for the last three years — and maybe a little before that, if I'm being honest. I think I really needed the change," Clarkson revealed to a news publication regarding how beneficial relocating to the Big Apple has been for her mental health.

"I needed it for me and my family as well. My kids are thriving here. We're just doing so much better, and we needed a fresh start," explained the "Stronger" singer — who dealt with a lengthy, bitter divorce battle against her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, over the past few years.