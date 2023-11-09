'Very Depressed' Kelly Clarkson 'Needed the Change' Moving From Los Angeles to New York City: 'My Kids Are Thriving'
Kelly Clarkson completely understands the hype surrounding the concrete jungle where dreams are made of.
During a SiriusXM event on Wednesday, November 8, the 41-year-old candidly reflected on making the move from Los Angeles to New York City ahead of her talk show's Season 5 premiere last month.
"I was very depressed for the last three years — and maybe a little before that, if I'm being honest. I think I really needed the change," Clarkson revealed to a news publication regarding how beneficial relocating to the Big Apple has been for her mental health.
"I needed it for me and my family as well. My kids are thriving here. We're just doing so much better, and we needed a fresh start," explained the "Stronger" singer — who dealt with a lengthy, bitter divorce battle against her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, over the past few years.
Clarkson and Blackstock share joint legal custody of their daughter, River, 9, and son, Remington, 7, however, the country superstar maintains primary physical custody of the little ones.
"Emotionally, I'm better," the "Because Of You" vocalist expressed. "I think we get kind of tied up, and you feel like you have to keep going and keep smiling for others. You can only compartmentalize so much, you know? And I'm very good at it, but you can only do that for so long."
One thing Clarkson certainly doesn't miss is the infamous L.A. traffic, as she now has a new mode of transportation: her legs!
"Before I got a cold for two weeks — thank you, kids — we were literally walking to and from work every day," she quipped. "It's a beautiful place. It's a beautiful energy. I was talking to Maren Morris, and she was like, 'How is it living here?' Because we're both Texas girls, and it's just been incredible. The energy of it is very me."
When she isn't getting around with the help of her own two feet, you might even run into the American Idol alum on the subway.
"I have literally never been bothered on the subway," Clarkson insisted. "Maybe just like, 'Oh, hey, I like your music,' but then they walk off. That's what I love about New Yorkers. Everybody's got their own life. They're like, 'Yours is not more important than mine, so have a nice day.'"
"All celebrities should know this. When you live here, people do recognize you, but they just say, 'Oh, hey, what's up?' And then they keep walking. It's incredible," she concluded.
