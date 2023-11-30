Kelly Clarkson Fans Rave Over Her Gorgeous Look at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

As OK! reported, the American Idol alum has allegedly dropped over 40 pounds this year, though she insisted her slim down had nothing to do with being a certain size. Instead, it was a "side effect" of going off of thyroid medication.

Clarkson decided to manage her condition naturally by following tips she learned about in Steven R. Gundry's book The Plant Paradox.

"It's basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic. I know the industry loves the weight gone, but for me it wasn't [about] the weight," she explained. "For me, it was, 'I'm not on my medicine anymore.'"