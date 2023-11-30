Kelly Clarkson Fans Rave Over Her Gorgeous Look at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting
Kelly Clarkson looked fierce, fashionable and festive as she hosted this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
On the night of Wednesday, November 29, the star got all dolled up to celebrate the occasion, which was broadcasted on TV.
For the event, the singer, 41, stunned in a fluffy white coat, which was belted at the waist to showcase her recent weight loss. She also donned a black top, black gloves and large sparkling hoop earrings.
The mom-of-two added extra touches of glam via her red lipstick and updo, which featured a high bun and highlighted her new set of bangs.
Fans went crazy for Clarkson's look, which she posted on Instagram.
"OMG you look gorgeous!!!!! I gasped when I saw this!!! ❤️," one supporter gushed in the comments section, while another wrote, "It’s giving absolutely fabulous 😍😍😍😍😍."
"Smoke show! And the kindest most talented lady ever: Be Strong. We love a genuine QUEEN! ♥️," said a third admirer.
As OK! reported, the American Idol alum has allegedly dropped over 40 pounds this year, though she insisted her slim down had nothing to do with being a certain size. Instead, it was a "side effect" of going off of thyroid medication.
Clarkson decided to manage her condition naturally by following tips she learned about in Steven R. Gundry's book The Plant Paradox.
"It's basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic. I know the industry loves the weight gone, but for me it wasn't [about] the weight," she explained. "For me, it was, 'I'm not on my medicine anymore.'"
Nonetheless, the talk show host admitted the diet isn't suitable for everyone. "It's really expensive to do," she said. "I was poor growing up and there was no way my family could have afforded this."
Clarkson is also doing better mentally, as the star admitted she wasn't in the best place before she moved to the Big Apple earlier this year.
"I was very depressed for the last three years — and maybe a little before that, if I'm being honest. I think I really needed the change," she shared in an interview of relocating after finalizing her difficult divorce from Brandon Blackstock.
"I needed it for me and my family as well," the "Stronger" crooner noted. "My kids are thriving here. We're just doing so much better, and we needed a fresh start."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Emotionally, I'm better," Clarkson continued. "I think we get kind of tied up, and you feel like you have to keep going and keep smiling for others. You can only compartmentalize so much, you know? And I'm very good at it, but you can only do that for so long."