Cher, 77, Admits She Didn't 'Fall in Love Very Quickly' With Younger Boyfriend Alexander Edwards, 37
Cher recently revealed a detail about her whirlwind romance with Alexander “A.E.” Edwards.
In a recent interview for an episode of Chicken Shop Date, the Goddess of Pop shared that she didn’t "fall in love very quickly" with the music producer, who is 40 years her junior.
However, she confessed she broke her own dating rules when it came to Alexander, as she explained, "I told my friends, don’t fall in love with a younger man, we’re too old."
"Older men just do not like me," she added, before suggesting, "Go out with a younger man."
Cher, 77, and Alexander, 37, have been dating since November 2022 and met a few months prior at Paris Fashion Week.
As OK! previously reported, the couple has received a lot of attention due to their large age gap. In another recent interview, the star discussed how Alexander sometimes misses her references since the duo grew up in different generations.
"Sometimes I'm talking to him, and he has no idea who I'm talking about… The other day, I said, 'Do you know who, I don't know, Clark Gable, [is]?' Somebody said, 'Yes, of course,' but most of my references… He'll look at me and go, 'I wasn't born yet,'" Cher said.
Despite the age difference, the “Believe” singer is head over heels for her man.
"I hate to talk about how happy I am, but no, we have a great time together," she stated.
"We can talk music. We can talk about everything. He's a got a great sense of humor, he's got the cutest son in the world, ever… We just get each other," she noted, adding that Alexander is "more obviously shy" and "reserved" than she is.
Although the iconic performer has so much love for Alexander, the two did briefly call it quits this spring, but got back together just a few months later.
"Cher just can't quit him," a source spilled, noting, "She really likes him."
Cher "doesn't care what anybody" says about her beau, according to the insider. "A.E. treats her well and they’re having fun together," they added.
Though Cher might feel young when around Alexander, she did recently admit she wishes she could go back to the good old days.
While on Today, Cher reacted to her song "Believe" hitting it's 25-year anniversary, which she said only reminded her of her old age.
"It's not that amazing. It pisses the f--- out of me," Cher told Harry Smith.
"So you and age, you are not friends?" the journalist queried, to which Cher said "No!"
The star added that she’s "give anything to be 70 again!"