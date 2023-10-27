Cher's Daughter-in-Law Accuses Singer of Blocking Contact With Her Husband, Demands Access to His Medical Records
Cher's daughter-in-law is making some shocking accusations about the singer and her son Elijah Blue Allman.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Marieangela King — who has been wed to the famous offspring since 2013 — alleged that Allman has completely disappeared after their last court hearing in April 2023, despite the pair agreeing to work on their marriage.
The estranged wife alleged the 47-year-old — who has battled drug addiction over the years — handed over $30K in spousal support but owes her an overall total of $40K for the money she reportedly spent supporting him.
"As a result of Petitioner’s lack of effort into working out our marriage, I will be requesting that this Court order that Petitioner pay spousal support arrears, stay current on the support order, and pay my attorney’s fees and costs," her filing explained.
Now, King is demanding to see Allman's medical and bank records, as she claimed her partner has moved money out of his accounts in the last few years and that the "Dark Lady" singer, 77, was keeping her from getting the information she needs.
In the legal papers, she stated she would "like to conduct discovery of Petitioner's health records as Petitioner's mother continues to interfere with his health management as well as his location and accessibility."
Cher's youngest child — who she shares with the late Greg Allman — filed for divorce from King in November 2021. However, she continuously held out hope that they would get back together.
"Given the proper time I believe that we will reconcile," she recalled before stating that her plan was thwarted on November 30, 2022, when she alleged "four people came to our hotel room and removed (Elijah) from our room."
"I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by (Elijah's) mother," King told the court.
While she was "currently unaware of my husband's wellbeing or whereabouts," she revealed her husband was in "lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me."
"I understand his family's efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband," she concluded her shocking allegations.
However, Cher claimed she had nothing to do with any type of kidnapping plot. "That rumor is not true," she made clear in a statement. "You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that’s what being a mother is."
