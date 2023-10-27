Cher's Daughter-in-Law Accuses Singer of Blocking Contact With Her Husband, Demands Access to His Medical Records

Cher's youngest child — who she shares with the late Greg Allman — filed for divorce from King in November 2021. However, she continuously held out hope that they would get back together.

"Given the proper time I believe that we will reconcile," she recalled before stating that her plan was thwarted on November 30, 2022, when she alleged "four people came to our hotel room and removed (Elijah) from our room."

"I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by (Elijah's) mother," King told the court.

While she was "currently unaware of my husband's wellbeing or whereabouts," she revealed her husband was in "lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me."