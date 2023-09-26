Cher Hired Kidnappers to Take Son Elijah Blue Allman From New York City Hotel on His Wedding Anniversary: Report

"I am currently unaware of my husband's wellbeing or whereabouts," the declaration continued, noting that she was only aware that he had been put in "lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me."

"I understand his family's efforts to make sure he is well," she added in the filing. "And I want what is best for my husband."

Cher has yet to publicly respond to the kidnapping accusations.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!