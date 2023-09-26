Cher Hired Kidnappers to Take Son Elijah Blue Allman From New York City Hotel on His Wedding Anniversary: Report
Cher allegedly hired four men to kidnap her 47-year-old son, Elijah Blue Allman, from a New York City hotel room last year, according to his wife, Mariangela King.
The shocking allegations came out in a declaration given to the court at a divorce hearing, according to a news outlet.
The alleged kidnapping occurred on Elijah and Mariangela's anniversary, while they were making an attempt to reconcile their rocky relationship.
"On November 30, 2022, the night of our wedding anniversary, four people came to our hotel room and removed (Elijah) from our room," the legal papers read. "I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by (Elijah's) mother."
"I am currently unaware of my husband's wellbeing or whereabouts," the declaration continued, noting that she was only aware that he had been put in "lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me."
"I understand his family's efforts to make sure he is well," she added in the filing. "And I want what is best for my husband."
Cher has yet to publicly respond to the kidnapping accusations.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Elijah is currently believed to be staying at a rehabilitation facility in Pasadena, Calif. He was allegedly checked in after he collapsed in front of the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles where he had been living at the time.
"At first he looked like he was dead, but he had in fact passed out," a witness said. "The staff picked him up and took him inside."
Prior to his collapse, sources spilled that concerned hotel staffers had contacted Cher to let her know about her son's worrying behavior.
"Virtually every morning and afternoon Elijah could be seen in front of the hotel on the sidewalk either leaning against the wall or sitting on the sidewalk smoking," one employee told the outlet. "He would come out with a full cigarette and by the time he had finished it, he would be passed out."
"It always looked like it was dipped in something," they added, referring to Elijah's cigarette. "He looked strung-out and messy, like he was a homeless person living on the streets."
Daily Mail reported the contents of the court filing and spoke with the hotel sources.