Cher Denies Hiring Men to Kidnap Son Elijah Blue Allman, 47, From New York Hotel: 'That Rumor Is Not True'
Cher is setting the record straight.
The "Strong Enough" singer claimed that the rumors were "not true" after she was accused of paying off four men to kidnap her son, Elijah Blue Allman, 47, from a New York hotel.
As OK! previously reported, Elijah was reportedly spending his wedding anniversary at the hotel with his estranged wife, Mariangela King, as the couple attempted to reconcile their rocky marriage.
"Four people came to our hotel room and removed (Elijah) from our room," a declaration given to the court read. "I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by (Elijah's) mother."
The court documents claimed that Mariangela was "unaware of my husband's wellbeing or whereabouts," other than that he had been put in "lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me."
"I understand his family's efforts to make sure he is well," the filing noted. "And I want what is best for my husband."
Although Cher chose not to comment further on the allegations other than to say that the story was not true, she did elaborate on her relationship with her son, who has been battling substance abuse issues for years.
"I’m not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren’t," she told an outlet. "I’m a mother. This is my job — one way or another — to try to help my children."
"You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that’s what being a mother is," the Grammy Award winner continued. "But it’s joy, even with heartache — mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them."
Earlier this month, an insider spilled that even though Elijah has worried her "sick" over the years, "she'd never abandon him."
"Cher loves her son," they said at the time. "Though he was a difficult kid and probably hated her at times, she did her best and took care of him financially."
Cher spoke with People to deny the kidnapping incident.