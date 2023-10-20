Cher 'Knew Something Was Not Right' With Britney Spears When They Both Performed in Las Vegas: 'We Didn't Know How Deep It Was'
Cher is making it clear that she's always been a fan of Britney Spears.
In a new interview, the 77-year-old revealed her thoughts on the pop star's conservatorship, which she discusses in her new memoir, The Woman in Me, releasing on October 24.
“I don’t think it was right what her father did because it seemed to serve him, no matter the help she needed and needs. I hear things, but no matter what, you love your children and sometimes you have to step in," she said of Spears' father, Jamie Spears, controlling the singer's finances. “I didn’t like it, so I wanted to let her know I was watching and I was listening."
Since the musicians both had Las Vegas residencies at the same time, Cher ran in the same circles as Britney.
“When we were in Vegas, everybody on the Strip knew. We just didn’t know how deep it was, but we knew something was really not right. You could tell, everybody would say, ‘She’s medicated,’ but not enough to not be able to work, and when people talk, they multiply things, but I knew there was a certain basis, there was that grain of truth, but it bothered me," she recalled.
As OK! previously reported, the "Stronger" songstress has been divulging more about her life now that she is freed from her conservatorship.
“Thirteen years went by with me feeling like a shadow of myself. I think back now on my father and his associates having control over my body and my money for that long and it makes me feel sick,” she writes in the tome. “Think of how many male artists gambled all their money away; how many had substance abuse or mental health issues. No one tried to take away their control over their bodies and money. I didn’t deserve what my family did to me.”
“There was no way to behave like an adult, since they wouldn’t treat me like an adult, so I would regress and act like a little girl; but then my adult self would step back in — only my world didn’t allow me to be an adult,” she continues. “The woman in me was pushed down for a long time. They wanted me to be wild onstage, the way they told me to be, and to be a robot the rest of the time. I felt like I was being deprived of those good secrets of life — those fundamental supposed sins of indulgence and adventure that make us human. They wanted to take away that specialness and keep everything as rote as possible. It was death to my creativity as an artist.”
Extra spoke with Cher.