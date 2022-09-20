Cheryl Burke Is 'Choosing Not To Date' As She Is Still 'Grieving' End Of Her Marriage To Matthew Lawrence

“It’s just me and my Frenchie,” the 38-year-old said when she was asking about her dating life post-split from Matthew Lawrence. “I’ve been sober now for four years, and with that comes self-reflecting. I’m like a sponge and I’m just learning to love myself and really learning to be alone instead of lonely. I think it’s very important for me to establish that relationship with myself so that I don’t continue on that same pattern of men and relationships.”

“I’m all about matchmakers,” the Dancing With the Stars lead said. “I know statistics show that they have a high rate. It’s not just about swiping left to see who looks good and what occupation they do — it’s deeper than that.”