Cheryl Burke Reveals She and Charlie Sheen Had 1 Day of 'DWTS' Practice Before Actor Dropped Out: 'He Judged Himself Right Away'
They could have been a #winning team!
When Cheryl Burke appeared on a recent episode of Denise Richards' podcast, the professional choreographer revealed she was almost partnered with the actress' ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, for Dancing With the Stars.
"Fun fact: I danced with Charlie for one day," Burke spilled. "Maybe you don't know but he was going to do the show."
The dancer, 39, explained that production informed her she would be asked to train the Emmy winner, 58, due to his lack of dancing experience, which made Burke nervous.
"I was like, 'Are you sure?' 'Because if you're trying to convince somebody to do the show, I might not be the right person.' Because I hate lying, and I just don't want to lie about how the process is," she continued. "It's beautiful, but it's freaking a lot of work. I'm not even going to deny that. And there's a lot of press and a lot of interviews and all of this stuff."
In the end, the dancer and the father-of-five, 58, met up so the former could teach him "a few steps." However, their brief time together made Sheen realize the competition wasn't for him.
The model noted he was also skeptical about all of the press that comes along with participating on the show.
"I'm sober now for almost six years, and I have a lot of compassion for him. He seemed so cool, and he was a lot of fun," Burke said of sympathizing with his substance abuse issues.
"I don't know what it was," she added. "He judged himself right away. He was like, 'I suck at this,' and I was like, 'No, no, no this is just the first few steps.' I taught him a waltz or something. We talked more than we danced to be honest. He would be a great candidate."
The Dance Moms star called the Two and Half Men lead "really sweet and kind and humble," but she "knew as soon as we were finished that it was probably going to be a hard no."
"This show brings out vulnerability in you — and if you're not willing to be courageous or transparent in that way, this show could actually swallow you up," confessed Burke.
Richards, 53, also pointed out that her former husband "doesn't like to work out."
"There's a lot of physical activity with dancing. ... He also wouldn't want to do interviews," the mother-of-three said. "It would be a great challenge for him and something that he should do, but he doesn't like to sweat."