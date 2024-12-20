Cheryl Hines 'Will Keep Acting' and Focusing on Her Career While Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Goes to Work for Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.
Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines finds herself navigating uncharted waters as her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., delves deeper into Donald Trump's inner circle.
When questioned about her excitement regarding a potential move to Washington, D.C., she tactfully responded, "One day at a time," hinting at a bit of apprehension from uprooting her life in Hollywood.
Hines admitted the weather is “gonna be a little different” in D.C., and when asked what she plans to do professionally there, she said, “I will keep acting … I’m gonna pay attention to my career and … do what I do and … support my husband at the same time.”
Trump nominated Kennedy to lead the Department of Health and Human Services days after the president-elect won the 2024 presidential primary.
Hours after Trump's announcement, Kennedy, 70, and Hines, 59, were seen enjoying an evening together at the America First Policy Institute event at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.
According to the source, “RFK Jr. and Cheryl looked happy, holding hands, and seemed to enjoy the attention of admirers — including Trump. She was laughing, in her element, and appears to be a supportive wife.”
The source added, “It’s obvious she doesn’t lean right or left — RFK Jr. is her political belief.”
- 'Agree to Disagree': Cheryl Hines Admits She Fights With Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Over His Controversial Campaign
- Cheryl Hines Is 'Happy' Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Will Be Working for Donald Trump: He's 'Her Political Belief'
- Cheryl Hines Dragged For Supporting Anti-Vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Presidential Run: 'A Disappointment'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Before the election, Kennedy and Hines' relationship had gone through the wringer after reports came out about the former presidential candidate allegedly having an affair with a reporter.
An insider claimed the situation was “embarrassing” for the blonde beauty, who tied the knot with the 70-year-old in 2014.
“She's been very angry about it. She has a great support team to vent to, though,” the source said. “Everyone's on her side, of course.”
“She's been talking about filing for divorce, but he's begging her not to file,” the insider alleged. “But how many times can you forgive a partner that's dishonest and goes behind your back? It's just ridiculous behavior from a grown, married man."
A separate insider who's pals with Hines claimed if the Curb Your Enthusiasm star stays with Kennedy in D.C., her friends in Los Angeles will take note.
"Cheryl was livid over the reports that her husband was involved in any way with the political reporter," the source spilled. "People who know her well in L.A. feel if she stays with Bobby now that Trump won the election she’ll get fame over being in the inner circles."
The source told People they believe some think "Cheryl is a traitor."
TMZ questioned Hines over her potential move to D.C. with her husband.