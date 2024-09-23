'She Has a Backbone': Cheryl Hines Is 'No Pushover' as She Deals With Fallout Over Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s 'Sexting' Affair With Reporter
Cheryl Hines is likely very upset at her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., for having an alleged emotional affair with political reporter Olivia Nuzzi, a source claimed about the actress.
“He was on the road a lot this year, so maybe it was different and tested the relationship,” a source claimed to Page Six about the couple, who got married in 2014. “I don’t imagine her putting up with this. She has a backbone. She’s not a little housewife at home. She is successful financially independent on her own.”
Meanwhile, another insider, who hasn't spoken to the couple since the scandal was exposed, said it's likely their relationship won't be able to survive. “I’ll be shocked if Cheryl stays,” the source said. “[Kennedy’s] always been known as a flirt and more, even Cheryl knows that. But it seemed like at least publicly he was faithful [until now]. It’s not good for Cheryl in Hollywood.”
The source claimed that the “entire Kennedy family has written Robert off. So his allure is totally gone.”
As OK! previously reported, Kennedy, 70, got close with New York Magazine reporter Nuzzi, 31, over the past few years. After the affair was exposed, Nuzzi, who recently called off her engagement to Ryan Lizza, was placed on leave from the publication.
Nuzzi “acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures,” the magazine said in a statement.
“Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign,” the spokesperson added. “An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias. She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers’ trust.”
According to CNN’s Brian Stetler and Hadas Gold, the alleged entanglement was "emotional and digital in nature, not physical."
For her part, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star, 59, was seen without her wedding ring while a Milan Fashion Week after the news broke about her husband.