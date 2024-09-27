Cheryl Hines Spotted Wearing Band on Ring Finger After Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Sexting Scandal
Is Cheryl Hines sticking by husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s side amid rumors of his alleged affair?
The actress was spotted attending a Paris Fashion Week party with her daughter on Thursday, September 26, but as photographers flashed their cameras at the mother-of-one, she lifted her left hand in front of her face, revealing that she was still wearing a band on her ring finger.
It is unclear if the jewelry in question was her wedding band, an engagement ring or a completely different piece of jewelry. Hines has previously been seen wearing two rings, but she was only wearing one at the Paris event.
This comes shortly after New York Magazine's Washington correspondent Olivia Nuzzi was accused of having a non-physical affair with the presidential hopeful.
As OK! previously reported, Nuzzi "acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures."
"Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign," their statement read. "An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias. She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review."
Kennedy Jr. — who has been married to Hines since 2014 — later denied carrying on a romantic relationship with Nuzzi and insisted he'd only met her once.
Hines has yet to make a public statement regarding the affair accusations, but according to a source, she won't be a "pushover" as she deals with the fallout.
"I don’t imagine her putting up with this. She has a backbone," the source said. "She’s not a little housewife at home. She is successful [and] financially independent on her own."
A separate source added, "I’ll be shocked if Cheryl stays. [Kennedy Jr.'s] always been known as a flirt and more, even Cheryl knows that. But it seemed like at least publicly he was faithful [until now]."
