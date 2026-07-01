Cheryl Hines Backs Nate Bargatze After White House UFC Backlash

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Nate Bargatze’s effort to quietly move past his White House UFC controversy just got more complicated. The comic, one of the biggest stand-up draws in the country, returned to Instagram after an 11-day break following backlash over his attendance at the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House on Donald Trump’s 80th birthday. His reappearance came in the form of a short stand-up clip about trying to buy a hammock, but the post quickly became less about the joke than who was watching.

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Source: MEGA Nate Bargatze faced backlash after attending the UFC Freedom 250.

Cheryl Hines, whose husband is Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., publicly liked the post, after her own selfie with Bargatze, RFK Jr. and others helped bring the comic’s attendance to wider attention.

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The Like Fans Noticed

Source: MEGA Cheryl Hines publicly liked his latest post following the UFC Freedom 250 issue.

A source previously told The Daily Beast that Bargatze, 47, only attended because UFC is his “favorite sport” and that his presence was “not political.” Fans were not all convinced. The most-liked comment on Bargatze’s latest Instagram clip asked, “Nate how was the carnival on the WH lawn?” The reaction marked a sharp turn for Bargatze, whose clean, broadly appealing comedy helped make him the highest-grossing stand-up comic of 2024. He sold more than a million tickets, grossed $56.7 million from his tour heading into 2025, hosted the Emmys and starred in his first feature film.

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A Friendlier Face, A Bigger Problem

Source: MEGA Analysts said the interaction renewed political speculation.

“Cheryl Hines’s support probably does more to shape the narrative around Nate Bargatze than it does for her own brand,” said media and cultural analyst Kaivan Shroff. “She is already very publicly associated with RFK Jr. and the Trump political orbit, so the bigger risk is for Bargatze, whose appeal had, in part, depended on seeming broadly likable and not especially political or partisan,” Shroff explained. “The more visible Hines’s support of or association with him becomes, the harder it is for Bargatze to maintain the image of a comedian floating above the culture wars,” he added.

The Story Gets Another Day

Source: MEGA The controversy resurfaced despite Nate Bargatze’s social media break.