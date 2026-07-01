or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Nate Bargatze
OK LogoNEWS

Cheryl Hines Backs Nate Bargatze After White House UFC Backlash

Photo of Cheryl Hines and Nate Bargatze.
Source: MEGA

Nate Bargatze returned to Instagram after a brief hiatus.

Profile Image

July 1 2026, Published 6:29 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Nate Bargatze’s effort to quietly move past his White House UFC controversy just got more complicated.

The comic, one of the biggest stand-up draws in the country, returned to Instagram after an 11-day break following backlash over his attendance at the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House on Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

His reappearance came in the form of a short stand-up clip about trying to buy a hammock, but the post quickly became less about the joke than who was watching.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Nate Bargatze faced backlash after attending the UFC Freedom 250.
Source: MEGA

Nate Bargatze faced backlash after attending the UFC Freedom 250.

Cheryl Hines, whose husband is Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., publicly liked the post, after her own selfie with Bargatze, RFK Jr. and others helped bring the comic’s attendance to wider attention.

Article continues below advertisement

The Like Fans Noticed

Image of Cheryl Hines publicly liked his latest post following the UFC Freedom 250 issue.
Source: MEGA

Cheryl Hines publicly liked his latest post following the UFC Freedom 250 issue.

A source previously told The Daily Beast that Bargatze, 47, only attended because UFC is his “favorite sport” and that his presence was “not political.”

Fans were not all convinced. The most-liked comment on Bargatze’s latest Instagram clip asked, “Nate how was the carnival on the WH lawn?”

The reaction marked a sharp turn for Bargatze, whose clean, broadly appealing comedy helped make him the highest-grossing stand-up comic of 2024. He sold more than a million tickets, grossed $56.7 million from his tour heading into 2025, hosted the Emmys and starred in his first feature film.

MORE ON:
Nate Bargatze

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

A Friendlier Face, A Bigger Problem

Image of Analysts said the interaction renewed political speculation.
Source: MEGA

Analysts said the interaction renewed political speculation.

“Cheryl Hines’s support probably does more to shape the narrative around Nate Bargatze than it does for her own brand,” said media and cultural analyst Kaivan Shroff.

“She is already very publicly associated with RFK Jr. and the Trump political orbit, so the bigger risk is for Bargatze, whose appeal had, in part, depended on seeming broadly likable and not especially political or partisan,” Shroff explained.

“The more visible Hines’s support of or association with him becomes, the harder it is for Bargatze to maintain the image of a comedian floating above the culture wars,” he added.

The Story Gets Another Day

Image of The controversy resurfaced despite Nate Bargatze’s social media break.
Source: MEGA

The controversy resurfaced despite Nate Bargatze’s social media break.

“Bargatze notably took time off social media following the backlash, which is a clear effort to let the story die down. While Hines’s like of his recent post is subtle enough to avoid the drama or scrutiny of a formal statement, it is still public enough to be noticed by fans and reporters,” Shroff noted.

“Hines’s like in that sense probably undid the work of Bargatze taking that social media break and reignited the story because here we are talking about it again,” he added. “Silence helps when a celebrity wants a controversy to burn out and even a small visible gesture can keep the story alive by making people ask what side someone is really on.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.