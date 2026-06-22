Nate Bargatze Faces Fan Backlash After White House UFC Appearance

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The Photos That Changed the Read

Source: MEGA Social media photos showed the comedian alongside high-profile guests.

A source close to Bargatze told The Daily Beast the comedian attended because UFC is his “favorite sport,” making the appearance “not political.” But that explanation did little to slow the reaction from fans, some of whom filled Bargatze’s unrelated social media posts with disappointment and boycott threats.

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Source: MEGA Some fans threatened to boycott the comedian over his attendance at the event.

One X user said he “won’t miss” the comedian, whom he dubbed “MAGANate.” On Threads, one fan said, “We have tickets to see Nate Bargatze in July. Sold them back at 1/2 the price this morning.”

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The Silence Becomes the Story

Source: MEGA He remained silent as criticism spread online.

Bargatze has not publicly commented on attending the event or about fighter Josh Hokit’s post-fight slur aimed at former First Lady Michelle Obama. That silence stood out partly because Bargatze has long avoided politics in his act. He previously told Esquire, “If I want to give you my opinion on who I voted for, who’s that for? It’s for me, really, because I want you to know I’m smart.”

Clean Comedy Meets a Messy Room

Source: MEGA The controversy challenged his apolitical image.