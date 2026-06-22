Nate Bargatze Faces Fan Backlash After White House UFC Appearance
June 22 2026, Published 8:29 a.m. ET
Nate Bargatze built his career as the safe bet: clean jokes, no partisan rants, family-friendly arenas and the kind of broad appeal that made him the highest-grossing comedian in the country. Then he showed up at the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House, and the internet decided the silence said plenty.
Bargatze attended the South Lawn fight night held around President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday, but did not publicize his appearance beforehand. His presence became a story after he appeared in social media photos with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Joe Rogan, Luke Bryan and House Speaker Mike Johnson.
The Photos That Changed the Read
A source close to Bargatze told The Daily Beast the comedian attended because UFC is his “favorite sport,” making the appearance “not political.” But that explanation did little to slow the reaction from fans, some of whom filled Bargatze’s unrelated social media posts with disappointment and boycott threats.
One X user said he “won’t miss” the comedian, whom he dubbed “MAGANate.” On Threads, one fan said, “We have tickets to see Nate Bargatze in July. Sold them back at 1/2 the price this morning.”
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The Silence Becomes the Story
Bargatze has not publicly commented on attending the event or about fighter Josh Hokit’s post-fight slur aimed at former First Lady Michelle Obama.
That silence stood out partly because Bargatze has long avoided politics in his act. He previously told Esquire, “If I want to give you my opinion on who I voted for, who’s that for? It’s for me, really, because I want you to know I’m smart.”
Clean Comedy Meets a Messy Room
The White House event drew criticism over its use of public property, its political staging and the guest list. It also included Hokit saying, after a fight, “Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?”
For Bargatze, the backlash shows how hard it is for apolitical branding to survive a political room. Fans may have come to him for jokes, not endorsements, but in the White House spotlight, everything is politics.