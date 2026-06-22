or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Nate Bargatze
OK LogoNEWS

Nate Bargatze Faces Fan Backlash After White House UFC Appearance

Composite photo of Nate Bargatze and the UFC fight at the White House.
Source: MEGA

Nate Bargatze drew backlash after attending the White House UFC event.

Profile Image

June 22 2026, Published 8:29 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Nate Bargatze built his career as the safe bet: clean jokes, no partisan rants, family-friendly arenas and the kind of broad appeal that made him the highest-grossing comedian in the country. Then he showed up at the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House, and the internet decided the silence said plenty.

Bargatze attended the South Lawn fight night held around President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday, but did not publicize his appearance beforehand. His presence became a story after he appeared in social media photos with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Joe Rogan, Luke Bryan and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Article continues below advertisement

The Photos That Changed the Read

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Social media photos showed the comedian alongside high-profile guests.
Source: MEGA

Social media photos showed the comedian alongside high-profile guests.

A source close to Bargatze told The Daily Beast the comedian attended because UFC is his “favorite sport,” making the appearance “not political.” But that explanation did little to slow the reaction from fans, some of whom filled Bargatze’s unrelated social media posts with disappointment and boycott threats.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Some fans threatened to boycott the comedian over his attendance at the event.
Source: MEGA

Some fans threatened to boycott the comedian over his attendance at the event.

One X user said he “won’t miss” the comedian, whom he dubbed “MAGANate.” On Threads, one fan said, “We have tickets to see Nate Bargatze in July. Sold them back at 1/2 the price this morning.”

MORE ON:
Nate Bargatze

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Silence Becomes the Story

Image of He remained silent as criticism spread online.
Source: MEGA

He remained silent as criticism spread online.

Bargatze has not publicly commented on attending the event or about fighter Josh Hokit’s post-fight slur aimed at former First Lady Michelle Obama.

That silence stood out partly because Bargatze has long avoided politics in his act. He previously told Esquire, “If I want to give you my opinion on who I voted for, who’s that for? It’s for me, really, because I want you to know I’m smart.”

Clean Comedy Meets a Messy Room

Image of The controversy challenged his apolitical image.
Source: MEGA

The controversy challenged his apolitical image.

The White House event drew criticism over its use of public property, its political staging and the guest list. It also included Hokit saying, after a fight, “Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?

For Bargatze, the backlash shows how hard it is for apolitical branding to survive a political room. Fans may have come to him for jokes, not endorsements, but in the White House spotlight, everything is politics.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.