Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Defends White House UFC Appearance After Michelle Obama Slur Backlash
June 23 2026, Updated 11:33 a.m. ET
Alexis Ohanian went to the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House, and the internet wanted to know why.
The Reddit co-founder and husband of tennis superstar Serena Williams faced backlash after attending the South Lawn fight event held on President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday. The criticism intensified after UFC fighter Josh Hokit used a post-fight interview with Joe Rogan to repeat his false claim that former first lady Michelle Obama is a man.
The Statement After the Silence
Ohanian addressed the controversy Wednesday on X after several days of criticism.
“Lot of people asking me to comment: Yes, that fighter’s slur about former First Lady Michelle Obama was vile and inappropriate,” Ohanian wrote.
He said he attended the event after being invited by TKO/IMG leadership and pointed to his sports business portfolio, writing, “I own 5 pro sports teams + a league.”
“I was already on my way home when those comments were made and was glad to see [UFC president Dana White] condemn them,” he added, referring to Hokit’s remark.
Ohanian also invoked his history resigning “in protest” from Reddit, which he co-founded, “specifically to push it to curb communities for hate and violence on the site.”
The Photos Fans Couldn’t Ignore
Ohanian, 43, was photographed at the event, which drew Trump, first lady Melania Trump and other high-profile attendees. People reported that he has founded female-focused ventures including Athlos, an all-women’s track and field event series.
That history made the backlash sharper for some critics, who pointed to his marriage to Williams and their two daughters. One commenter wrote, “Great example for your daughters.” Another wrote, “You shouldn’t have been there.”
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Ohanian is not the only public figure to face heat for attending. Comedian Nate Bargatze also drew backlash from fans after photos surfaced of him at the event with Trump allies and other celebrities.
A Fight Night Some Couldn’t Treat as Neutral
The White House event was already divisive before it began, from a failed injunction lawsuit alleging the public space was being improperly used for private profit, to the conflation of America’s birthday celebrations with Trump’s own birthday.
Once Hokit took the mike and declared, “Michelle Obama is a man, am I right America?” it became impossible for many to separate the cage fights from politics.
Ohanian may have gone for the sport, but he got a fight he wasn’t expecting.