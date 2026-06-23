Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Defends White House UFC Appearance After Michelle Obama Slur Backlash

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The Statement After the Silence

Source: MEGA He condemned Josh Hokit’s remarks about Michelle Obama.

Ohanian addressed the controversy Wednesday on X after several days of criticism. “Lot of people asking me to comment: Yes, that fighter’s slur about former First Lady Michelle Obama was vile and inappropriate,” Ohanian wrote. He said he attended the event after being invited by TKO/IMG leadership and pointed to his sports business portfolio, writing, “I own 5 pro sports teams + a league.” “I was already on my way home when those comments were made and was glad to see [UFC president Dana White] condemn them,” he added, referring to Hokit’s remark. Ohanian also invoked his history resigning “in protest” from Reddit, which he co-founded, “specifically to push it to curb communities for hate and violence on the site.”

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The Photos Fans Couldn’t Ignore

Source: MEGA Photos from the event fueled criticism across social media.

Ohanian, 43, was photographed at the event, which drew Trump, first lady Melania Trump and other high-profile attendees. People reported that he has founded female-focused ventures including Athlos, an all-women’s track and field event series. That history made the backlash sharper for some critics, who pointed to his marriage to Williams and their two daughters. One commenter wrote, “Great example for your daughters.” Another wrote, “You shouldn’t have been there.”

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Source: MEGA Nate Bargatze also faced backlash for attending.

Ohanian is not the only public figure to face heat for attending. Comedian Nate Bargatze also drew backlash from fans after photos surfaced of him at the event with Trump allies and other celebrities.

A Fight Night Some Couldn’t Treat as Neutral

Source: MEGA The politically charged fight night sparked debate.