Jeffrey Epstein Apologist Pals Around With RFK Jr. 

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British socialite Lady Victoria Hervey was spotted with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C., over the weekend. Hervey, who The Daily Beast described as a “Jeffrey Epstein apologist,” shared a photo of herself and RFK Jr. smiling side by side on her Instagram Stories while lunching at the POTUS’ golf club on Sunday, May 31. Another image showed Hervey laughing behind the wheel of a golf cart while wearing high heels. Hervey confirmed she was in the area to film a cameo role in a new movie directed by RFK Jr.’s eldest son, Bobby Kennedy III, which is currently shooting in Georgetown. Bobby Kennedy III, 41, worked on 2021’s Fear and Loathing in Aspen, featuring his father’s current wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines. Hervey, a former companion of Epstein and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell who has drawn controversy for publicly criticizing Epstein’s survivors, has increasingly embedded herself in pro-Trump circles.

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Source: @ladyvictoriahervey/instagram Lady Victoria Hervey snapped a photo with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. while having lunch.

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She is well-known for her defense of disgraced royal, former Prince Andrew, with whom she had a brief relationship, and frequently courts controversy regarding the Epstein scandal. During a February 2026 live interview on the U.K. radio station LBC, Hervey generated major backlash while discussing the release of unsealed Epstein documents. Defending former Andrew's inclusion, she remarked that Epstein knew everyone powerful, adding, "To be honest, if you're not in those files, it would be an insult... because it just means you were a bit of a loser.” Hervey was a long-time acquaintance of fellow socialite Maxwell, who introduced her to the dead child abuser around 1999. This followed a brief period of dating then-Prince Andrew. In her early 20s, Hervey accepted an invitation from Maxwell to stay at one of Epstein's New York apartments while modeling. She cut the trip short after roughly 10 days, stating she left because she felt "very uncomfortable" and suspected there were hidden cameras monitoring her.

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Source: MEGA Lady Victoria Hervey briefly dated ex-Prince Andrew.

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During this period, she attended dinner parties hosted by Epstein alongside figures like Andrew, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. In a 2022 ITV documentary, Hervey claimed Maxwell and Epstein operated like "Batman and Robin." She alleged Maxwell used her as "bait"— leveraging her youth, high social standing and naivety — to make Epstein’s social circle look attractive and help recruit younger girls for his high-profile guests. She has publicly speculated that she personally escaped Epstein's predatory behavior because she was in her early 20s at the time, which she believed made her "too old" for his primary targets.

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Source: MEGA Lady Victoria Hervey was in an exclusive social circle that included the likes of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

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Hervey has been a fierce public defender of Andrew, claiming his disastrous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview actually proved his innocence. She sparked heavy criticism by baselessly claiming the infamous photo of the disgraced royal with accuser Virginia Giuffre was faked using a body double. Following Giuffre's death by suicide in April 2025, Hervey sparked intense public outrage by posting, "When lies catch up with you, there's no way out."

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Source: MEGA Lady Victoria Hervey defended ex-Prince Andrew over Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault allegations.