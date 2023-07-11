Kennedy Curse to Strike Again? Cheryl Hines 'Frets for Family' as Husband RFK Jr. Runs for President

When Cheryl Hines' husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., announced he would be running for president in 2024, it's safe to say the actress had mixed feelings about his decision.

"Elections are really dramatic, mean-spirited and invasive," Curb Your Enthusiasm star, 57, said in a new interview. "I just want to make sure that my family — me, Bobby, our seven children — come out intact. That we'll still be the same people when it's all said and done. That we'll still be grounded — but wiser."

Kennedy Jr.'s family has been rocked by tragedy: his father was assassinated in 1968 while running for president and his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, was murdered in 1963.