Kennedy Curse to Strike Again? Cheryl Hines 'Frets for Family' as Husband RFK Jr. Runs for President
When Cheryl Hines' husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., announced he would be running for president in 2024, it's safe to say the actress had mixed feelings about his decision.
"Elections are really dramatic, mean-spirited and invasive," Curb Your Enthusiasm star, 57, said in a new interview. "I just want to make sure that my family — me, Bobby, our seven children — come out intact. That we'll still be the same people when it's all said and done. That we'll still be grounded — but wiser."
Kennedy Jr.'s family has been rocked by tragedy: his father was assassinated in 1968 while running for president and his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, was murdered in 1963.
Despite her initial hesitation, the blonde beauty is now on board with the campaign — though she understands her husband isn't beloved by everyone, as his stance on vaccines have people divided.
"It was a very emotional time," she said about the criticism the politician, 69, who isn't vaccinated, received during the pandemic. "I had people saying, 'What is Bobby doing? He's making it harder for everyone.' Everybody wanted to go back to normal and they thought the only way to do that was if everyone was vaccinated. I heard from people who felt like that. One-hundred percent."
However, Hines recalled some industry titans actually thanking her husband for forging his own path.
"I'd never name the celebrities who told me they hated what my husband was doing, or the celebrities who liked it," Hines said. "Online, there's always hate coming at me because of Bobby's stance on vaccines. But now, also, because he's running for president, I'm overwhelmed by the positive comments. That's a shift for me."
"I'm glad he's running. It took a minute to get to that space," she added. "People fear the unknown. The known is Biden is a Democrat and he has the presidency. People say it is too risky to run against a Democrat already in office. But Bobby understands issues with a nuance I don't see in other candidates."
Though Kennedy Jr. may not be the favored candidate, she is hopeful her husband can make a change.
"I've been in the public eye long enough to know some people just won't like you. The nicest, most thoughtful poet will attract a thousand people who can't stand them and say so online," said Hines. "Most of the time I'll move through the day ignoring the chatter. But it's frustrating because I know who Bobby is and what he stands for."
Newsweek spoke with Hines.