Tucker Carlson Makes Peculiar Analogy to Defend Anti-Vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

On Thursday, June 22, the former Fox star, 54, praised RFK Jr., 69, and his stance on vaccines .

“Kennedy pays attention to the world around him,” Carlson said on his Twitter show, adding that he is the "most censored famous person in the United States." “You have to be willing to notice the obvious.”

The TV personality then made a weird analogy while defending the controversial environmental lawyer. He asked viewers to imagine they were on a plane when they suddenly smelled smoke, resulting it in filling the cabin and people are starting to choke. One man begins to pray, while the other passengers are silent.

“So, in panic you yell for the flight attendant: ‘There’s smoke in the cabin.’ But she stares at you with hard eyes. ‘Shut up, racist,’ she replies. ‘That’s a dangerous Russian conspiracy theory. Stop spreading misinformation or I’ll call TSA and have you arrested when we land,'" Carlson said. “That sounds like a fever dream, but it’s also pretty close to the experience of living in the United States at the moment. ... Bobby Kennedy won’t stop asking and that’s why they hate him.”

Kennedy Jr. is known for being outspoken about vaccines, even saying he would never take the COVID-19 vaccine when it came out.

After Carlson's rant, Kennedy Jr. seemed happy someone was sticking up for him.

“Thanks,” the politician wrote to Carlson on Twitter. “Grateful.”