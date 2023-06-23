Tucker Carlson Makes Peculiar Analogy to Defend Anti-Vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Tucker Carlson seems to be on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s side.
On Thursday, June 22, the former Fox star, 54, praised RFK Jr., 69, and his stance on vaccines.
“Kennedy pays attention to the world around him,” Carlson said on his Twitter show, adding that he is the "most censored famous person in the United States." “You have to be willing to notice the obvious.”
The TV personality then made a weird analogy while defending the controversial environmental lawyer. He asked viewers to imagine they were on a plane when they suddenly smelled smoke, resulting it in filling the cabin and people are starting to choke. One man begins to pray, while the other passengers are silent.
“So, in panic you yell for the flight attendant: ‘There’s smoke in the cabin.’ But she stares at you with hard eyes. ‘Shut up, racist,’ she replies. ‘That’s a dangerous Russian conspiracy theory. Stop spreading misinformation or I’ll call TSA and have you arrested when we land,'" Carlson said. “That sounds like a fever dream, but it’s also pretty close to the experience of living in the United States at the moment. ... Bobby Kennedy won’t stop asking and that’s why they hate him.”
Kennedy Jr. is known for being outspoken about vaccines, even saying he would never take the COVID-19 vaccine when it came out.
After Carlson's rant, Kennedy Jr. seemed happy someone was sticking up for him.
“Thanks,” the politician wrote to Carlson on Twitter. “Grateful.”
Meanwhile, Carlson also said that Kennedy Jr. gets more flak from the media than Donald Trump.
“There’s never been a candidate for president the media hated more than Robert F. Kennedy Jr.," he declared. “You thought that title belonged to Donald Trump. Of course, it must, but go check the coverage. Trump got a gentle scalp massage by comparison when he announced.”
He argued, “Bobby Kennedy’s thoughts alone are evil enough to hurt people. That’s been the tone of the media coverage around Bobby Kennedy Jr. for the past eighteen years.”