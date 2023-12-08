Cheryl Hines Jokes She Drinks Vodka Amid Husband Robert F. Kennedy's Jr. Campaign: 'I Take It One Day at a Time'
Cheryl Hines revealed how she is handling her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential campaign — and she wasn't afraid to make a joke out of the stressful situation.
"I was gonna say vodka, but you know, you take it one day at a time. And I stay in the moment, try to really focus on things that need attention and things that I shouldn't give attention to, I have to let go by the wayside, which is not always easy. That is easy to say. It's easy to say, yeah. But that's my intention anyway," the actress, 58, said during an interview on NewsNation’s CUOMO.
Hines then recalled what it was like when her husband first said he was running for president. "That was like a tidal wave," she admitted. "But also he doesn't come to me and talk to me about something if it's not important. So, you know, I took some time with it, and really thought about it."
"Bobby inspires a lot of people and to watch that is really beautiful," she added. "Even in the last three or four years, he has supporters that are Republican, Democrats and independents. I think he's extraordinary in that way that he has all these people coming together that usually do not come together. He has something very, very special."
Chris Cuomo also asked the pair, who got married in 2014, if running for president created any tension between the two.
"We closely collaborate. I talked about my candidacy all the time. I think it's difficult for anybody in Hollywood to endorse me particularly early on, but I think it's getting easier and easier," he said. "I'm pretty confident at some point we're going to be able to rope more people in."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star has been by her man's side ever since he ventured into politics.
"My husband, Robert Kennedy Jr. announced today he will be running for President and I support his decision," the Hollywood star in a statement in April. "He is a fearless leader who understands the needs of the American people and has devoted his life fighting for democracy."