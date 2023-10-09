RFK Jr.'s Family Denounces His 'Dangerous' Decision to Run as a Third Party Candidate

"The decision of our brother Bobby to run as a third party candidate against Joe Biden is dangerous to our country," the statement signed by Rory Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Joseph P. Kennedy II and Kathleen Kennedy Townsend read.

"Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment," the statement continued. "Today's announcement is deeply saddening for us. We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country."