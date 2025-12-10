Cheryl Hines Reveals Why She Stopped Speaking to Costar Larry David After Her Husband RFK Jr. Joined Trump Administration: 'He's Mad'

Article continues below advertisement

Cheryl Hines and Larry David have drifted quite a bit since their Curb Your Enthusiasm days — and the reason why seems to all come down to politics. The wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed she hasn't spoken to David since the hit series' finale in April 2024 due to differing political views. "I think he’s mad … because Bobby’s in the administration," she confessed during an interview with NewsNation, referring to President Donald Trump’s appointment of RFK Jr. as United States Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Cheryl Hines Knows Larry David Is 'Not Happy About Politics'

Source: MEGA Larry David introduced Cheryl Hines to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in 2004.

And the irony of it all? David — an outspoken liberal — was the one to introduce Hines to RFK Jr. more than 20 years ago, but wasn't shy to express his disapproval of the 71-year-old's policies when the anti-vaccination advocate decided to run for president in 2024. The Seinfeld star has also been a vocal critic of Trump and his administration. During her appearance on NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas Reports on Wednesday, December 10, Hines was open about the distance between her and David while admitting she thinks the pair could have a cordial conversation if given the chance.

Cheryl Hines Would Be 'Happy' to See Costar Larry David

Source: MEGA Cheryl Hines admitted she hasn't spoken to Larry David in more than a year.

"I actually think I would be fine talking to Larry," Hines declared. "Somebody asked me, ‘What would happen if you walked into a restaurant and he was there?’ I would be happy to see him and I’d say hi and we’d talk for a second." Despite posing on various red carpets together and once seeming like close friends, Hines claimed the duo's bond was never anything major. “It’s not like Larry and I used to play pickleball and we don’t now. You know what I mean? I would really see him at work or things like that once in a while, have lunch, but I haven’t really been around in L.A. the same time he has, so I don’t know," she said, appearing to downplay their friendship. "I’m sure things would be fine with us. And at the same time, I’m sure he’s not happy about politics."

Cheryl Hines Shares Whether She Feels 'Shunned' From Hollywood

Source: MEGA Robert F. Kennedy Jr. works as Donald Trump's secretary of Health and Human Services.

Elsewhere in Hines' interview, the Unscripted author opened up about whether she feels "shunned" from Hollywood as a result of RFK Jr.'s controversial political moves — which have included anti-vaccination efforts, cutting funds toward medical research and removing thousands of full-time jobs from American citizens. "There are a lot of people who have been great to me, who reach out to me," she admitted of her celebrity connections. "They range from, 'Oh my gosh, this is crazy, are you okay?’ to 'I love what your husband’s doing and I’m behind you guys 100 percent.'"

Source: MEGA Cheryl Hines said some of her friends are 'upset' by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. being in the Trump administration.