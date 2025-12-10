or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Cheryl Hines
OK LogoPolitics

Cheryl Hines Reveals Why She Stopped Speaking to Costar Larry David After Her Husband RFK Jr. Joined Trump Administration: 'He's Mad'

Split photo of of Larry David, Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA

Larry David and Cheryl Hines starred in 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' together for nearly 25 years.

Profile Image

Dec. 10 2025, Updated 4:56 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Cheryl Hines and Larry David have drifted quite a bit since their Curb Your Enthusiasm days — and the reason why seems to all come down to politics.

The wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed she hasn't spoken to David since the hit series' finale in April 2024 due to differing political views.

"I think he’s mad … because Bobby’s in the administration," she confessed during an interview with NewsNation, referring to President Donald Trump’s appointment of RFK Jr. as United States Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Article continues below advertisement

Cheryl Hines Knows Larry David Is 'Not Happy About Politics'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Larry David introduced Cheryl Hines to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in 2004.
Source: MEGA

Larry David introduced Cheryl Hines to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in 2004.

And the irony of it all? David — an outspoken liberal — was the one to introduce Hines to RFK Jr. more than 20 years ago, but wasn't shy to express his disapproval of the 71-year-old's policies when the anti-vaccination advocate decided to run for president in 2024. The Seinfeld star has also been a vocal critic of Trump and his administration.

During her appearance on NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas Reports on Wednesday, December 10, Hines was open about the distance between her and David while admitting she thinks the pair could have a cordial conversation if given the chance.

Article continues below advertisement

Cheryl Hines Would Be 'Happy' to See Costar Larry David

Image of Cheryl Hines admitted she hasn't spoken to Larry David in more than a year.
Source: MEGA

Cheryl Hines admitted she hasn't spoken to Larry David in more than a year.

"I actually think I would be fine talking to Larry," Hines declared. "Somebody asked me, ‘What would happen if you walked into a restaurant and he was there?’ I would be happy to see him and I’d say hi and we’d talk for a second."

Despite posing on various red carpets together and once seeming like close friends, Hines claimed the duo's bond was never anything major.

“It’s not like Larry and I used to play pickleball and we don’t now. You know what I mean? I would really see him at work or things like that once in a while, have lunch, but I haven’t really been around in L.A. the same time he has, so I don’t know," she said, appearing to downplay their friendship. "I’m sure things would be fine with us. And at the same time, I’m sure he’s not happy about politics."

MORE ON:
Cheryl Hines

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Cheryl Hines Shares Whether She Feels 'Shunned' From Hollywood

Image of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. works as Donald Trump's secretary of Health and Human Services.
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. works as Donald Trump's secretary of Health and Human Services.

Elsewhere in Hines' interview, the Unscripted author opened up about whether she feels "shunned" from Hollywood as a result of RFK Jr.'s controversial political moves — which have included anti-vaccination efforts, cutting funds toward medical research and removing thousands of full-time jobs from American citizens.

"There are a lot of people who have been great to me, who reach out to me," she admitted of her celebrity connections. "They range from, 'Oh my gosh, this is crazy, are you okay?’ to 'I love what your husband’s doing and I’m behind you guys 100 percent.'"

Image of Cheryl Hines said some of her friends are 'upset' by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. being in the Trump administration.
Source: MEGA

Cheryl Hines said some of her friends are 'upset' by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. being in the Trump administration.

Still, there are some pals who strongly disagree with her husband's decisions.

"Yes, I do have a few friends that I know are just very upset by even Bobby being in the administration," she noted. "It’s very upsetting to them, and I understand that, I respect it. I haven’t had any falling outs. I haven’t had a moment of somebody storming out the door."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.