Danny Masterson's Mug Shot Revealed After Being Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison: Photo
Danny Masterson is officially behind bars, as his mugshot was released this week after being transferred from jail to prison to begin his 30-year sentence, RadarOnline.com revealed on Wednesday, December 27.
“Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, where he is going through the classification and reception process,” the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitatio told the outlet.
In the new photo, Masterson, who was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in September, wore an orange prison jumpsuit as he sported his long hair and beard.
Prior to transferring to North Kern State Prison, the That '70s Show alum spent Christmas behind bars at the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles, Calif.
As OK! previously reported, Masterson was found guilty on two counts of rape on May 31.
"Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here,” Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo said after giving the star his sentence.
“Your actions 20 years ago took away another person's voice and choice,” the judge continued. “Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here.”
Additionally, Masterson's marriage to Bijou Phillips crumbled, and she filed for divorce in September.
In the filing, the model, 43, asked for full physical and legal custody of their only child, Fianna Francis, and also requested that he pay for her attorney fees for the divorce.
"Her priority remains with her daughter. This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family," her attorney said in a statement at the time. "Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter."
According to an insider, the mom-of-one made "difficult and painful decision" to end her relationship, but "Bijou feels it’s for the best" so she can "move on with her life."
"Friends and family have told her to be a mom first and to consider divorce because it really shows her daughter that eventually people need to be held accountable for what they do, even if it is someone they love," the source continued. "Bijou also is doing it to protect her assets and protect her future."
Meanwhile, the blonde beauty was recently spotted enjoying some time off after a tough year.
"Having the most needed vacation ever! ⛱️🌊👙🎄☀️❤️," she posted about her trip to the Bahamas in December.