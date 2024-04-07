OK Magazine
Danny Masterson Is a 'Popular Celebrity in Prison' as Disgraced Actor Knows How to 'Use' Inmates to His Advantage

Apr. 7 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Danny Masterson was found guilty of two counts of rape and was sentenced to serve 30 years behind bars — but according to a source, the convicted felon isn't having the worst time in prison.

The disgraced sitcom star turned 48 years old on Wednesday, March 13. While he was visited by his estranged wife, Bijou Phillips, and their daughter, Fianna, 10, several days later, their divorce proceedings are still ongoing.

Danny Masterson is serving a 30-year sentence.

Masterson's horrific crimes cost him his marriage and his ability to raise his only child, but the source spilled he is actually quite the "popular celebrity in prison."

"Inmates know him from That ’70s Show and he knows how to use that to his advantage," the source continued. "As a longtime Scientologist, he’s learned the ways of manipulation and control."

"The word is, he has people protecting him there, the guards are good to him and he’s putting together his own squad," the source added.

California Men's Colony

As OK! previously reported, Masterson was transferred to California's Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, and currently has much more comfortable living arrangements than he did at Corcoran State Prison.

At the minimum security facility, the actor has access to "academic and career/technical education, cognitive behavior therapy, substance abuse education, anger management and family relationship [workshops]," RadarOnline.com confirmed in February.

Danny Masterson was convicted for raping two women.

This comes after the Los Angeles Superior Court denied Masterson's request to be released from prison while appealing his conviction.

"If defendant’s conviction and sentence are upheld on appeal, he will likely remain in custody for decades and perhaps the rest of his life," the judge stated at the time, noting that because of his pending divorce from Phillips, The Ranch star has "every incentive to flee and little reason to return to state prison to serve out the remainder of his lengthy sentence should his appeal be unsuccessful."

Danny Masterson was kicked out of the Church of Scientology after his conviction.

As for Phillips, an insider confirmed she left the Church of Scientology and is taking steps to move on with her life after Masterson's crimes turned it upside down.

"To be clear, Bijou is not attacking the church and she’s not trying to excuse any of this terrible behavior," the insider added. "She just wants to move forward with her daughter in a brand-new life."

The source spoke with Star about Masterson's popularity.

