Tom Hanks 'Never Stopped Trying to Help' Son Chet Amid His Addiction Struggle and 'Self-Destructive Behavior': Source
Tom Hanks has done his best to stand by his son Chet Hanks throughout his many scandals and struggles with addiction.
The 33-year-old admitted to abusing cocaine as young as 16 years old and has been in and out of rehab clinics several times.
"It was hard for the whole family, including Chet’s brothers and sister," a source spilled to a news outlet about the black sheep of the Hanks family. "Chet's siblings were deeply affected by his addiction. Certainly, it caused resentment at times."
As for Tom, the Forrest Gump actor "loves his son" and cared for him just as strongly when he was causing him and wife Rita Hanks "grief" due to his "self-destructive behavior."
"Tom never stopped trying to help Chet," the source added. "He’s very proud of him for taking control of his life and getting sober and, more importantly, staying sober."
10 years ago, Chet revealed details of his addiction battle when he admitted to having just gone through a program at a rehabilitation clinic.
"Finally at the age of 24 I decided to get some help," he said at the time. "With 50 days of sobriety under my belt, I can honestly say I’m the happiest I’ve ever been."
However, he was back in rehab in 2017 after several scandals revolving around inappropriate public behavior connected to his ongoing substance abuse issues.
"I just want to let you all know, I've been in rehab... and I'm doing pretty d--- good," he told his followers via Instagram. "A couple months ago I was selling coke, doing coke until I couldn't even snort it up my nose anymore because it was so clogged. I even smoked crack. If I can change, you can change. There is a solution."
Unfortunately, Chet's problems didn't end with just drug addiction. He was called out for using the n-word and other offensive behaviors, such as putting on a bizarre Jamaican accent several times on social media and even at the Golden Globes. As OK! previously reported, he was also sued by his ex-girlfriend in 2021 after being accused of physical abuse.
"This is about violence within the confines of a relationship between a man and a woman, a man who mentally and physically and psychologically battered Kiana Parker," her lawyer Kevin Murray said in a statement at the time.
Chet later filed his own lawsuit against his ex. However, two years later, they both agreed to drop their respective legal filings against each other.
