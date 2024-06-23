Tom Hanks 'Never Stopped Trying to Help' Son Chet Amid His Addiction Struggle and 'Self-Destructive Behavior': Source

Unfortunately, Chet's problems didn't end with just drug addiction. He was called out for using the n-word and other offensive behaviors, such as putting on a bizarre Jamaican accent several times on social media and even at the Golden Globes. As OK! previously reported, he was also sued by his ex-girlfriend in 2021 after being accused of physical abuse.

"This is about violence within the confines of a relationship between a man and a woman, a man who mentally and physically and psychologically battered Kiana Parker," her lawyer Kevin Murray said in a statement at the time.

Chet later filed his own lawsuit against his ex. However, two years later, they both agreed to drop their respective legal filings against each other.

