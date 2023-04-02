Chilli Fans Gush Over Her Busting A Move With Lawrence Brothers: 'Teenage Me Is Losing It!'
The Lawrence brothers can bust a move!
Fans have been raving after Matthew Lawrence and Chilli uploaded a hilarious clip of themselves with the actor’s brothers, Joey Lawrence and Andrew Lawrence. The video showed the quartet as they danced for the camera; the stars walked in a circle as they shook their butts along to Ameyatchi by Mathey. The group then lined up and did a choreographed head nod before walking off.
Matthew captioned the post, "Outside shenanigans wit my fam!! 🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻💃🏻."
Fans took to the internet to share their opinions on the exciting reunion.
"The fact that Chilli is dating Matthew Lawrence and just be out here with the Lawrence Bros. is so random and adorable, lmao," one user wrote, while another said, "Omg!!! Teenage Me Is Losing It!"
Others chose to comment on the appearance of eldest brother and ‘90s heartthrob, Joey, saying, "Can we talk about Joey’s glow up?" and "Okayyy now Joey’s booty is out here looking right and tight!"
So many supporters gushed at the group comprised of their childhood crushes.
"Joey was cute back in the day but Matthew will always be the one," someone penned, while someone else commented, "I had crushes on Matthew and Joey growing up! Cute to see them being cute and Chilli from TLC!? Okay!"
Overall, fans couldn’t get enough of the adorable clip saying, "I was not prepared for this to jump on my timeline and therefore I hollered and then broke out into giggles ❤️🔥" and "Cannot stop watching this, fun is jumping off the screen❤️."
The 43-year-old and the 52-year-old ’90s icons began dating in late 2022 after meeting by coincidence on an airplane. Although they have only been together a few months the couple can’t get enough of each other. As OK! previously reported, the TLC singer expressed her love for the Boys Meets World actor at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, March 27.
"I am so happy. Yeah, I don’t even know what to do with myself," the Georgia native revealed.
"He’s the best. He’s the best for me, anyway," she added in the red-carpet interview.