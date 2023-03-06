Matthew Lawrence Reveals He & Girlfriend Chilli Are 'Trying' For Kids After Bitter Divorce From Cheryl Burke: 'My Life Is In Complete Blossom Right Now'

The two go way back, and Lawrence shared how the two reconnected.

"It was just real friendship, you know, for like five or six months, just talking on the phone long distance, like, getting to know each other, see each other here and there," he recalled. "But, really, just keeping it as friends and being, you know, let's keep our priorities straight here. We wanna know what we're all about. We don't wanna take this too fast."

"So we were at this thing. We were working. We just said hello in passing and probably nothing would've come of that, but there was this big snowstorm. I had to be back for work, so I was getting them [the airline] to change my flights all around. The only flight I could get was a connecting flight through Atlanta. She lives in Atlanta. So, she was flying on that flight. So, really it was the flight, talking and then afterwards saying, 'Hey, let's keep in contact.' That's really what made it, and it almost did not happen. I mean, literally, an hour before the flight took off they were like, 'OK, we got you on this flight. You gotta go.' So it was just like that kind of thing," he said of their meet-cute in an airport.