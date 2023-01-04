TLC's Chilli Gushes About 'Perfect Timing' After Relationship With Matthew Lawrence Is Revealed
It's all meant to be! TLC's Chilli (real name: Rozonda Thomas) had some uplifting words after it was revealed that she and Matthew Lawrence are now dating.
"God has perfect timing," the singer, 51, captioned the message via Instagram on December 31. "Never early and never late. It takes a little patience and a lot of faith."
"Won't HE do it!!!!!! Blessed Sabbath Day Everyone 🙌🏽 May YESHUA bless yall with a WAVE of BLESSINGS in the New Year and every year after!!!🙏🏽 #Godissogood❤️," she wrote alongside the post.
Just hours earlier, the "No Scrubs" songstress and the Boy Meets World actor, 42, made their debut on social media, as she posted a video of the two of them singing to "Take On Me" in matching pajamas.
Of course, people were excited about the pair's new romance. Lawrence's former costar Danielle Fishel gushed, "This makes me very happy!! ❤️❤️," while another person added, "Too cute together."
A third person stated, "We are all here for this one! 😍 yay!"
As OK! previously reported, the new duo became more than friends around Thanksgiving — just a few months after Lawrence and Cheryl Burke finalized their divorce. “I am now officially divorced. This all happened on premiere night of Dancing With the Stars,” the dancer shared on her “Burke in the Game” podcast in October. “But it is still not over because we have to go to trial [over our dog] — unless he all of a sudden calls it off — but that will happen in January.”
Meanwhile, Burke, 38, seemed like she was doing fine on her own.
"When you see me crying at 11:59pm on NYE don't think it's because I'm sad. It's because i fking MADE IT through the year that did everything it could to try and break me," she wrote alongside the clip on TikTok. "And there were a lot of moments when I thought it would but here I AM."
"Ready to move forward, to no longer be defined by the past, and SO ready to start the next chapter of my life," concluded Burke. "2023, LET'S SHOW'EM HOW IT'S DONE!"
However, she made a shady move toward her ex when she posted a video clip to TikTok in which she sang David Guetta's "I’m Good (Blue)."
"I’m good, yeah, I’m feeling alright" played as Burke posed for the camera.