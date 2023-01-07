Everything To Know About Chilli & Matthew Lawrence's New Romance

Though Chilli and Lawrence may have only recently gone public with their romance, it seems their love was a long time coming. The duo were first spotted together in Hawaii back in August and earlier this week, the “Waterfalls” singer’s representative, Christal Jordan, confirmed that the pair were in fact, an item.

TLC'S CHILLI DATING MATTHEW LAWRENCE AFTER CHERYL BURKE DIVORCE, NEW COUPLE GOES INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL

"I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love," Jordan explained of the pair, who spent Thanksgiving and Christmas with Chilli’s family in Atlanta. "She is glowing. They are really cute together."