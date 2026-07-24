Chris Brown Pleads Guilty to Affray After 'Vicious and Unprovoked Attack' With Glass Bottle at London Night Club

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Brown pleaded guilty to brawling at Tape Nightclub in London. The 37-year-old arrived at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, July 24, to enter his plea for a February 2023 fight in which he was accused of hitting a music producer over the head with a glass bottle. In return for Brown's guilty plea, charges of assault, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and having an offensive weapon were dropped.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Was Chris Brown in Court?

Source: MEGA Chris Brown pleaded guilty to affray for the night club altercation.

Brown previously denied the more serious charges for attacking Abraham Diaw with his friend and vocal coach, Omololu Akinlolu. Police said the altercation was captured on surveillance footage at the crowded, swanky nightclub in the city's Mayfair neighborhood. A Metropolitan Police detective called the men's actions a "disgraceful, unprovoked assault that put a man in hospital." According to police reports, Brown approached the victim on the dance floor before he "struck the victim twice over the head with a glass bottle."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Chris Brown was accused of hitting the victim in the head with a glass bottle.

Akinlolu then allegedly "quickly joined Brown and punched the victim to the head." Brown and Akinlolu “continued their assault whilst the victim attempted to flee through the club,” police reported. "The victim was kicked while he was seated defenseless on the floor." Brown was arrested more than two years after the incident when he returned to the United Kingdom for his world tour in May 2025. Despite initially denying the attack, Akinlolu also pleaded guilty to affray.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Vicious and Unprovoked Attack'

Source: MEGA Chris Brown's actions were called 'vicious and unprovoked.'

Prosecutors called their actions an "unprovoked attack." "This was a vicious and unprovoked attack by Brown and Akinlolu in a crowded nightclub where Brown used a glass bottle as a weapon to strike the victim’s head twice," a senior prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service said. "This kind of violence is entirely unacceptable, and the Crown Prosecution Service will work tirelessly — with the police and partners across the criminal justice system — to pursue cases like this, and prove that no one is above the law."

Source: MEGA Chris Brown's sentencing hearing is set for October 2026.