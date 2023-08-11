'I Go to Places That Have Real Ratings': Chris Christie Knocks Tucker Carlson's Twitter Show After TV Star Was Ousted From Fox

Chris Christie won't be appearing on Tucker Carlson's Twitter show in the future.

During an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, the politician, 60, who is running for president, was asked if he would appear on Carlson's new show after he was ousted from Fox News earlier this year.

"I'm not anxious to go and do a show that's platform is on Twitter," Christie said. "And so I go to places that have real ratings and real listeners like yours here. And you know, I'm not saying that I'll never go on any of those places, but I'm prioritizing where I want to go."