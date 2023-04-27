Tucker Carlson Speaks Out After Sudden Fox News Firing, Says It's Nice to See 'Genuine People in This Country'

Just a few days after Tucker Carlson was fired from Fox News, he is speaking out via social media. However, he didn't disclose why the network parted ways with him.

"One of the first things you realize, when you step outside the noise for a few days, is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country. Kind and decent people who really care about what is true — and a bunch of hilarious people. So, that is heartening," he said via Twitter on Wednesday, April 26.

"The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates on television are," he continued. "They're completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years, we won't even remember we had them. Trust me as someone who has participated in them."