Tucker Carlson Seeks to Raise 'Hundreds of Millions' to Fund New Media Company Months After Sudden Fox Firing
Tucker Carlson is onto his next big thing!
After suddenly being fired from his primetime slot on Fox News, the former anchor has been hosting a Twitter-based show, however, the conservative is now ramping up to start his own media company.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Carlson teamed up with former Bush administration adviser Neil Patel, with whom he previously co-founded the Daily Caller with, for the upcoming business.
The potential new venture was originally hinted at by Dylan Byers last month when he wrote that Carlson would "certainly benefit from an incongruous number of ultra-wealthy conservative media investors and a scant (though growing) number of opportunities."
Keach Hagey and Alexa Corse recently penned the details of the upcoming project, stating the duo was to "start a new media company that would potentially use Twitter as its backbone."
The new venture would allegedly be subscription-based and would provide "longer versions of the free videos that Carlson has been posting regularly on Twitter."
"Carlson and Patel are looking to raise hundreds of millions of dollars to fund the company," the report shared.
"Users of Twitter and other platforms would still be able to watch free, shorter versions of his show, interviews and documentaries, but would need to subscribe to watch them in their entirety, the people said. The company would eventually add shows from additional hosts, they said," wrote Hagey and Corse.
As OK! previously reported, following Carlson's unexpected firing, a source claimed the media mogul was always set on creating a rival company.
"The idea that anyone is going to silence Tucker and prevent him from speaking to his audience is beyond preposterous," Bryan Freedman, Carlson's lawyer, told Axios at the time.
However, for Carlson to start his own empire, he would need Fox News to release him from his contract, which extends till January 2025.
"They're coming to him and saying: 'Do you want me to hit Fox?'" a friend of the 54-year-old said. "He's been saying: 'No. I want to get this done quiet and clean.'"
"Now, we're going from peacetime to Defcon 1," they added. "His team is preparing for war. He wants his freedom."