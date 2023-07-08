As OK! previously reported, Rivera announced he was no longer going to be on Fox after many years.

"It doesn't look like I am going to be on The Five — I mean, I am not going to be on The Five. I have been fired from The Five, and as a result of that, I quit Fox, so I will have more to say about that on Fox & Friends tomorrow morning," he said in the clip, which was posted to Twitter.

"Bumpy day on the North Atlantic. Anyway, I got fired from @TheFive so I quit Fox. After 23 years tomorrow Fox and Friends could be my last appearance on the network. Thanks for the memories," he wrote as the caption.