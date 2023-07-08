Geraldo Rivera Blasts Former Fox News Colleague Tucker Carlson, Says He's 'Full of S***'
Not too long after Geraldo Rivera revealed he quit Fox News, he's going after one of his colleagues: Tucker Carlson, who also got let go from the network in April.
“Due respect to Tucker Carlson, but he’s as full of s*** about Ukraine as he was about January 6th,” Geraldo tweeted on Friday, July 7. “His smiley face doesn’t change fact Russia invaded sovereign Ukraine; 1000’s are dead, including women & children, the world order is assailed and Putin is a punk.”
Rivera's remarks were met with mixed feelings. One person wrote, "Thank you Geraldo for speaking out," while another said, "I agree with you."
However, many were upset Rivera, 80, was coming after Carlson.
One person quipped, "Can we fire you from Twitter too?" while another said, "Bye G… you are no longer relevant."
In the past, Rivera called out Carlson for defending Capitol rioters and calling the violence a “false flag operation.”
As OK! previously reported, Rivera announced he was no longer going to be on Fox after many years.
"It doesn't look like I am going to be on The Five — I mean, I am not going to be on The Five. I have been fired from The Five, and as a result of that, I quit Fox, so I will have more to say about that on Fox & Friends tomorrow morning," he said in the clip, which was posted to Twitter.
"Bumpy day on the North Atlantic. Anyway, I got fired from @TheFive so I quit Fox. After 23 years tomorrow Fox and Friends could be my last appearance on the network. Thanks for the memories," he wrote as the caption.
Meanwhile, Fox refuted Rivera's claims about being fired.
“We reached an amicable conclusion with Geraldo over the past few weeks and look forward to celebrating him on Fox & Friends Friday morning, which will be his last appearance on the network,” Fox said in statement.
For his part, Carlson has been posting videos on social media after losing his job, and he's allegedly planning to "torch" his ex-employers by launching his own network as part of his revenge plan.
"The idea that anyone is going to silence Tucker and prevent him from speaking to his audience is beyond preposterous," Carlson's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said earlier this year.