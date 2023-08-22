'Donald’s an Idiot': Michael Cohen Says Trump Is Making a Big Mistake by Not Paying Alleged Co-Conspirators’ Legal Fees
Donald Trump's former disgraced lawyer Michael Cohen is still doling out advice to the ex-POTUS.
As OK! reported, Trump and 18 others were indicted in Georgia's Fulton County earlier this month due to their alleged efforts in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Some of those people have asked the businessman to help them cover their legal fees, but he's reportedly yet to do so — a decision Cohen thinks will backfire on him.
The legal guru discussed the situation at hand on an episode of CNN's The Source with Kaitlan Collins, who asked him why he believes Trump is refusing to fork over any funds to his allies.
"There’s never a reason for Donald that you can actually isolate and say, why is he paying, well, you know, for Don Jr., right? Or Kimberly gargoyle [Guilfoyle] [sic]. But we don’t know as to why not for Jenna Ellis. Why not for Rudy Giuliani?" he said.
"Donald’s an idiot. Let me just be very clear when it comes to paying money — he is truly an idiot," Cohen declared. "He has not learned yet that the last person you want ... three people that you don’t want to throw under the bus like that: your lawyer, your doctor and your mechanic. Because, one way or the other, you’re gonna go down the hill and there’ll be no brakes."
Cohen found the father-of-five's decision foolish given that "allegedly, from Rudy's own mouth, he claims that he has smoking gun information on Donald."
He emphasized that he "absolutely" thinks Trump is making a mistake by not giving the former New York mayor more money.
Collins then referenced her own report in which Trump allegedly agreed to pay "a small fee" of Giuliani's, but not the "seven-figure fee."
"At the end of your day, when you life is basically hanging on the line, once again, you just don't want to throw another lawyer under the bus," Cohen concluded.
