Donald Trump's former disgraced lawyer Michael Cohen is still doling out advice to the ex-POTUS.

As OK! reported, Trump and 18 others were indicted in Georgia's Fulton County earlier this month due to their alleged efforts in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Some of those people have asked the businessman to help them cover their legal fees, but he's reportedly yet to do so — a decision Cohen thinks will backfire on him.