Joke? Donald Trump Says He's a 'Flight Risk' Bound for Russia to Share a 'Gold Domed' Suite With Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump is expected to surrender himself to Fulton County police on Thursday, August 24, following the news of his fourth indictment — but he's not pleased about the terms.
The disgraced ex-prez took to his Truth Social platform to slam District Attorney Fani Willis after his bond was set for $200,000.
"The failed District Attorney of Fulton County (Atlanta), Fani Willis, insisted on a $200,000 Bond from me," Trump wrote on late Monday, August 21. "I assume, therefore, that she thought I was a 'flight' risk."
"I’d fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir [Putin], never to be seen or heard from again," he continued to mock Willis.
"Would I be able to take my very 'understated' airplane with the gold TRUMP affixed for all to see," he added. "Probably not, I’d be much better off flying commercial — I’m sure nobody would recognize me!"
This is far from the first time the 77-year-old has relentlessly slammed the Fulton County DA. Earlier that same day, he ranted yet again about his upcoming arraignment in connection with his attempts to overturn the 2020 election in the state of Georgia.
"Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History," he raged.
"In my case, the trip to Atlanta is not for 'Murder,' but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL!" he insisted. "She campaigned, and is continuing to campaign, and raise money on, this WITCH HUNT. This is in strict coordination with Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ. It is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"
As OK! previously reported, Trump was indicted for the fourth time earlier this month. The 98-page legal filing named a total of 19 defendants — including former attorney Rudy Giuliani — and charged the former POTUS with 13 felony counts.
Trump's most recent charges include racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents and making false statements and writings.