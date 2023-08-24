Donald Trump Brands Chris Christie a 'Savage Maniac' During Tucker Carlson Interview
Donald Trump isn't afraid to give his two cents about his opponents.
The former president opted out of Fox's Republican presidential debate, instead participating in an interview with disgraced commentator Tucker Carlson that aired on Twitter. During their pre-recorded conversation, Trump didn't hesitate to throw darts at his competition for the Oval Office — especially at Chris Christie.
Throughout Trump's presidency, the politicians had a cordial relationship, but the businessman made it clear that he doesn't see the White House in Christie's future.
"Think of an 8% approval rating in New Jersey. Now he's running for president and he runs solely on the basis of, oh, 'let's get Trump.' It's like a savage maniac," he passionately said. "He's like a lunatic, and that's all he talks about. His poll numbers are very, very low, about 2%."
Despite Trump's complaints, Carlson was curious about their dynamic during his four years in office.
"I've been friendly with him over the years, but I couldn't give him a job because I just never trusted him very much," Trump shared. "I was just never one of his people that really trusted him. I never gave him the job. And that's one of the reasons you feel so hurt and so betrayed."
"And I understand that. I really do," he added.
The media personality later claimed that Christie was eager to be a part of his cabinet prior to the end of Trump's term.
"I never gave him [a cabinet position], he wanted to be different things," Trump said. "He was looking at different elements of the administration. And we decided, I decided, just I didn't want to ... I didn't want to do it."
"Now I'm glad I did. We had some great people. I had great people and will have even better people if we do this, because now I know Washington before I didn't know Washington, but guys like Bill Barr were terrible," Trump complained.
"They were, I would say Bushes. I say that with respect to the Bush family, but they were Bushes and just it doesn't work out for us," he noted.