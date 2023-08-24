Donald Trump Brands Chris Christie a 'Savage Maniac' During Tucker Carlson Interview

The media personality later claimed that Christie was eager to be a part of his cabinet prior to the end of Trump's term.

"I never gave him [a cabinet position], he wanted to be different things," Trump said. "He was looking at different elements of the administration. And we decided, I decided, just I didn't want to ... I didn't want to do it."

"Now I'm glad I did. We had some great people. I had great people and will have even better people if we do this, because now I know Washington before I didn't know Washington, but guys like Bill Barr were terrible," Trump complained.

"They were, I would say Bushes. I say that with respect to the Bush family, but they were Bushes and just it doesn't work out for us," he noted.