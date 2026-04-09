NEWS Chris Cuomo and Bill O'Reilly Get Into Tense Spat During Live Interview: 'Keep Quiet!' Source: @NEWSNATION/YOUTUBE NewsNation star Chris Cuomo sparred with Bill O'Reilly over Iran's nuclear capabilities and over Donald Trump's fumbling of the war. Lesley Abravanel April 9 2026, Published 11:43 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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News veterans Chris Cuomo and Bill O’Reilly had a viral shouting match on NewsNation over President Donald Trump’s handling of the war with Iran and the extent of Tehran's nuclear capabilities. The most explosive moment occurred on Cuomo's eponymous show when O'Reilly cited IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, claiming Iran had reached 60 percent enriched uranium. The disgraced Fox News alum — who was fired by the network in April 2017 following numerous, mounting allegations of sexual harassment and improper behavior, coupled with an investigation that revealed millions of dollars in undisclosed settlements paid to accusers — argued this was a confirmed milestone showing Iran was dangerously close to a bomb.

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Bill O'Reilly BREAKS Chris Cuomo on his own show after calling out Democrats for wanting Iran to win and claiming the US Military is losing.



O'Reilly: some Democrats like Murphy of Connecticut. They want Iran to win...This loon Murphy actually said that the U.S. Military is… pic.twitter.com/bXN7pwVEYB — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) April 9, 2026 Source: @devorydarkins/X The pair argued on Chris Cuomo's show.

Cuomo accused O'Reilly, now a podcaster, of taking the quote out of context, stating that Grossi's report was based on Iranian claims that the IAEA could not independently verify. “The director, Rafael Grossi, on March 22nd of this year, made it very clear that he believes the enriched uranium in Iran stands at 60 percent. So, why would you say that? He would say it be–,” O’Reilly said as Cuomo interrupted him to say that’s “not exactly what he said.” “You want me, alright, I’ve got the quote right here,” O’ Reilly fired back. Cuomo snapped, “Yeah, me too. Yeah, me too. What’d you think? I’m just going to let you take it out of context? like you did on your show last night? Not here. Here we’re going to give you the context.”

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Source: @NEWSNATION/YOUTUBE The two argued over the Iran war.

The two also sparred over Trump's recent declaration that the U.S. had "won" the war in Iran following a ceasefire agreement. O'Reilly defended Trump’s optimism, suggesting the U.S. had the "stats" to back up a victory. At the same time, the former CNN alum — who was fired in December 2021 following an investigation that revealed he used his position to help his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, navigate sexual harassment allegations — blasted that defense. Chris mocked the idea, calling Donald a "repeat draft dodger" with no understanding of real war and pointing out that the situation remained unstable. "They want Iran to win...This loon [Connecticut Democrat Sen. Chris] Murphy actually said that the U.S. Military is losing. I mean, come on," Bill said. Most analysts and political figures have described the Iran war as a strategic defeat for the United States following the announcement of a tenuous, unstable and conciliatory ceasefire. "I think the administration has put the U.S. Military into an abandoned position . .. say it here's why he'd say it because you went in there said this was going to basically be a breeze. You didn't sell it before. You didn't go through the normal channels," Chris replied.

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Source: @NEWSNATION/YOUTUBE Bill O'Reilly told Chris Cuomo to 'keep quiet.'

The debate was further fueled by comments from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who claimed the U.S. knew the "full extent" of Iran's operations. Chris argued the U.S. couldn't have full intel when the IAEA itself admitted it lacked "eyes on the ground" for years. Bill backed the administration, leading to the interview's breakdown, where he told Chris to "keep quiet.”

Source: @NEWSNATION/YOUTUBE Chris Cuomo told his guest it's 'his show.'