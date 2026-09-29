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Chris Cuomo Claims Joe Biden 'Sabotaged' Democratic Party in 2024 Election to 'Punish' Them for Pushing Him to Drop Out

Chris Cuomo, Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Chris Cuomo claimed Joe Biden admitted to purposely causing chaos.

Sept. 29 2026, Published 12:09 p.m. ET

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NewsNation host Chris Cuomo alleged that former President Joe Biden privately wanted to punish Democratic Party leaders by sabotaging the 2024 election.

During an episode of “The Chris Cuomo Project,” the host claimed that Biden privately admitted to intentionally sabotaging the Democratic Party in the 2024 presidential election out of resentment over being pressured to drop out.

Cuomo asserted that Biden acted out of spite, delaying his exit to force Kamala Harris into a compressed campaign, though commentators said the claims relied on unidentified sources without actual proof.

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Chris Cuomo Accuses Joe Biden of Sabotage

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photo of Chris Cuomo believes Joe Biden sabotaged Democrats to 'punish' them for forcing him out of the election.
Source: MEGA

Chris Cuomo believes Joe Biden sabotaged Democrats to 'punish' them for forcing him out of the election.

“He was so p----- that they didn’t want him to run again, that I believe he submarined the whole thing,” Cuomo said. “I believe he forced Harris on them, I believe he delayed it, I believe he screwed up the process, I believe he wanted to punish them for not letting him run again. I really believe that.”

Cuomo’s comments were blasted by social media critics, with one addressing him as Fredo Corleone, the weak and incompetent brother in The Godfather: “Says Fredo who refuses to talk about child raping priests and who worships Christopher Columbus.”

Mainstream political analysts, Democratic strategists, and historians generally attribute the 2024 election result to numerous factors — for example, inflation, global post-pandemic incumbent backlash and a compressed campaign timeline — rather than deliberate sabotage by Biden.

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Inside Joe Biden's Decision to Drop Out

photo of Joe Biden dropped out of the election in July 2024, with Kamala Harris taking his spot.
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden dropped out of the election in July 2024, with Kamala Harris taking his spot.

While critics from various political sides have faulted Biden's delayed exit or the handling of the transition, assertions that he actively worked to "punish" his own party are nonexistent outside of Cuomo’s assessment.

In his July 2024 address from behind the Resolute Desk, Biden framed his exit as a necessary sacrifice to protect American democracy.

“I revere this office, but I love my country more. ... I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America’s future all merited a second term. But nothing — nothing — can come in the way of saving our democracy, and that includes personal ambition. So, I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation,” he said at the time.

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photo of The former POTUS said he stepped down to make room for 'younger voices.'
Source: MEGA

The former POTUS said he stepped down to make room for 'younger voices.'

Biden explicitly noted that it was time to step aside for a younger political class, adding, “There’s a time and a place for long years of experience in public life. There’s also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices. And that time and place is now."

'I Thought It’d Be a Real Distraction'

photo of Joe Biden dropped out of the election amid concerns about his age and health.
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden dropped out of the election amid concerns about his age and health.

In a subsequent interview with BBC/CBS News, Biden admitted that pressure from congressional Democrats and fear of becoming a campaign-trail distraction forced his hand.

“A number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was going to hurt them in the races. And I was concerned if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic. ... I thought it’d be a real distraction,” he said.

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