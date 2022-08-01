"No one cares what NewsNation's ratings are. I am rooting for something new, fresh and honest. Just maybe some of us don't see Cuomo as that answer... those who have been disappointed in his lack of genuine contrition," she continued.

“As he continues to parse his words, hide behind the love of a brother, deny wrongdoing, he remains tone-deaf and phony to many of us. I'm all for second chances. But I won't believe he is a disrupter until he disrupts something and finds a greater cause than himself," the producer noted.

