Not Buying It Chris Cuomo Accuser Slams Anchor's 'Tone-Deaf' Return, Calls Him 'Misogynistic Proud Member Of Old Boy’s Club'
Many people are not thrilled by Chris Cuomo's television comeback — especially one of his alleged victims. Former ABC executive producer Shelley Ross, who claimed the news anchor once grabbed her rear end in front of her husband, wrote an open letter to Dan Abrams to criticize his decision to give Cuomo a platform to plead his case on, referring to his appearance on NewsNation.
In September 2021, Ross came forward with more allegations in a New York Times op-ed, claiming the former Cuomo Prime Time host sexually harassed her nearly 16 years ago when they worked together.
“Dan, I'm a decades-long fan of yours. But you've got this one wrong. The (modest) mixed reaction to Cuomo's new job does not prove the status quo of the media is under threat," Ross penned on Facebook, per Radar. "Cuomo IS the status quo, same old same old arrogant, misogynistic proud member of the old boy’s club."
"No one cares what NewsNation's ratings are. I am rooting for something new, fresh and honest. Just maybe some of us don't see Cuomo as that answer... those who have been disappointed in his lack of genuine contrition," she continued.
“As he continues to parse his words, hide behind the love of a brother, deny wrongdoing, he remains tone-deaf and phony to many of us. I'm all for second chances. But I won't believe he is a disrupter until he disrupts something and finds a greater cause than himself," the producer noted.
Last year, Cuomo addressed Ross' accusations directly. "As Shelley acknowledges, our interaction was not sexual in nature. It happened 16 years ago in a public setting when she was a top executive at ABC. I apologized to her then, and I meant it," he lamented.
The former ABC staffer said one specific inappropriate interaction took place at an Upper West Side bar after she changed jobs from being the journalist's boss. "He [Cuomo] walked toward me and greeted me with a strong bear hug while lowering one hand to firmly grab and squeeze the cheek of my buttock," she recalled.
“'I can do this now that you’re no longer my boss,' he said to me with a kind of cocky arrogance. 'No you can’t,’ I said, pushing him off me at the chest while stepping back, revealing my husband, who had seen the entire episode at close range. We quickly left," Ross stated.