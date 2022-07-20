Last Ditch Attempt? New Head Of CNN Looking To Snatch Joe Scarborough & Mika Brzezinski From MSNBC To Save Network
Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski may be making a huge move. According to Radar, the new head of CNN, Chris Licht, has been taking steps to snatch the news power couple from MSNBC in order to save the network, whose ratings have been tanking as of late.
“When CBS hired Chris, he wanted to hire Joe and Mika to head up his morning show instead of Gayle King," an insider said. "Joe and Mika were into it, but they couldn’t get out of their deal with NBC. Now Chris is pulling the same trick again as he starts his new job at CNN hoping this time, he will be able to pull it off."
CHRIS CUOMO'S BOOK SCRAPPED BY MEGA-PUBLISHER HARPERCOLLINS AFTER POLITICAL SCION WAS ACCUSED OF SEXUAL MISCONDUCT, FIRED FROM CNN: REPORT
Licht had spent years working at MSNBC where he grew a close working relationship with the Morning Joe hosts. The executive later moved to CBS where he became Vice President of the network and was put in charge of launching CBS This Morning.
"It is unlikely MSNBC will let them out of their contract, but Chris is a patient man," the insider went on to dish, adding that nobody has been shocked by the potential move.
As OK! exclusively reported, the new boss at CNN was brought in after Jeff Zucker stepped down following the exposure of his longterm relationship with VP Allison Gollust, which he failed to disclose, leaving Licht at the helm.
“We will reimagine our morning show leveraging our correspondents and unmatched resources in the U.S. and around the world to provide news that viewers need to know as they start their day,” Licht said of his plans to reinvent the cable news network.
CHRIS CUOMO'S CNN PRODUCER ACCUSED OF RECRUITING MINOR GIRLS TO VERMONT HOME FOR 'SEXUAL SUBSERVIENCE' TRAINING
“Chris’ first priority will be fixing CNN’s morning and primetime programming,” an insider explained to the outlet. “That is where the big advertiser money is. Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, and the morning hosts should be concerned.”
This has been quite the year for CNN, the network that has not only lost long-time executives but also big names like Chris Cuomo, who was fired from the network after allegedly helping his brother, Andrew Cuomo, navigate his multiple sexual harassment scandals.