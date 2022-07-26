According to an insider, Cuomo is planning to reveal his next move during the interview, set to air this evening on NewsNation’s Dan Abrams Live at 9pm ET /8 pm CT. It has been rumored since his boot from the news network that he is in talks with NewsNation about hosting a show that aims to compete with Fox News, NSNBC and CNN.

Meanwhile, Cuomo is already teasing another business project underway, hinting earlier this month on Instagram that "The Chris Cuomo Project" is coming soon.

"Show you are a proud Free Agent by using the link in my bio for merch," the embattled television personality captioned what appeared to be his artwork for the project. "Buying merch raises money that we will use to help others. #FreeAgent."