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Chris Evans Sparks Hair Transplant Rumors Following Oscars Appearance: 'You Can Clearly See His Hairline Receding'

image split of Chris Evans
Source: MEGA

A tweet has gone viral showing Chris Evans appearing to change his hairline following his appearance at the 2026 Oscars.

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March 18 2026, Published 5:43 p.m. ET

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Chris Evans confused fans during his red carpet appearance at the Oscars on March 15 when he showed up looking like he might have gotten a hair transplant.

The Marvel actor, 44, showed up with his wife, Alba Baptista, 28, at the glitzy event months after welcoming their daughter.

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Fans Wonder If Chris Evans Changed His Hair

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Source: @le44wis/X

Two photos seemed to show Chris Evans' hairline changing.

A photo comparison of Evans and his seemingly changing hairline surfaced on X.

"Darn, he got a transplant, huh? I'd forgotten he was getting totally bald," the tweet read after being translated from Portuguese.

Other fans noticed his dark mane transforming, with another user chiming in: "If he had gone bald, he'd only lose 5 percent of his shine."

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image of Chris Evans
Source: MEGA

Chris Evans at the 2019 premiere of 'Avengers: Endgame.'

However, someone else claimed the Captain America superhero didn't take a trip to the aesthetician. "Definitely not a transplant… you can clearly see his hairline is still receding. His hair is just flowing forward now instead of back," someone wrote.

"Ugh, I didn't like this hair they put on, no way. It's looking like a wig," a person rolled their eyes. "They overdo the hairline imo. Make it too obvious," a person noticed.

"It looks like he dyed his hair too, before he had some white strands, in the beard too there were," one said.

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Chris Evans and Alba Baptiste Married in 2023

image of Chris Evans and alba Baptiste
Source: MEGA

Chris Evans and wife Alba Baptiste tied the knot in 2023.

Another person agreed with the possible hair surgery, adding: "I don’t blame him when you’re celebrity. You have to keep a look."

"If you're gonna cry, send a voice note Prince William," someone joked, comparing Evans to the Prince of Wales who has often been teased about his balding head.

The Not Another Teen Movie star and the Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris actress married in 2023 and welcomed daughter Alma Grace Baptista Evans in October 2025.

image of Chris Evans and alba Baptiste
Source: MEGA

The couple made a red carpet appearance at the 2026 Oscars on March 15.

"They’re enjoying their privacy and these special first few days as a family with their baby," a source told People last year.

"He's completely in awe of his daughter," the insider gushed. "He's been soaking in every quiet moment and couldn't be more proud to be a girl dad."

In 2023, the Materialists actor expressed his desire to have children one day. "That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family," Evans said.

"When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared," the Massachusetts native explained.

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