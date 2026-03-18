Chris Evans Sparks Hair Transplant Rumors Following Oscars Appearance: 'You Can Clearly See His Hairline Receding'

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Chris Evans confused fans during his red carpet appearance at the Oscars on March 15 when he showed up looking like he might have gotten a hair transplant. The Marvel actor, 44, showed up with his wife, Alba Baptista, 28, at the glitzy event — months after welcoming their daughter.

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Fans Wonder If Chris Evans Changed His Hair

Caramba ele fez transplante, ne? Eu tinha esquecido que ele tava ficando calvissimo pic.twitter.com/u9oRsFc8Xd — mia (@le44wis) March 16, 2026 Source: @le44wis/X Two photos seemed to show Chris Evans' hairline changing.

A photo comparison of Evans and his seemingly changing hairline surfaced on X. "Darn, he got a transplant, huh? I'd forgotten he was getting totally bald," the tweet read after being translated from Portuguese. Other fans noticed his dark mane transforming, with another user chiming in: "If he had gone bald, he'd only lose 5 percent of his shine."

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Source: MEGA Chris Evans at the 2019 premiere of 'Avengers: Endgame.'

However, someone else claimed the Captain America superhero didn't take a trip to the aesthetician. "Definitely not a transplant… you can clearly see his hairline is still receding. His hair is just flowing forward now instead of back," someone wrote. "Ugh, I didn't like this hair they put on, no way. It's looking like a wig," a person rolled their eyes. "They overdo the hairline imo. Make it too obvious," a person noticed. "It looks like he dyed his hair too, before he had some white strands, in the beard too there were," one said.

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Chris Evans and Alba Baptiste Married in 2023

Source: MEGA Chris Evans and wife Alba Baptiste tied the knot in 2023.

Another person agreed with the possible hair surgery, adding: "I don’t blame him when you’re celebrity. You have to keep a look." "If you're gonna cry, send a voice note Prince William," someone joked, comparing Evans to the Prince of Wales who has often been teased about his balding head. The Not Another Teen Movie star and the Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris actress married in 2023 and welcomed daughter Alma Grace Baptista Evans in October 2025.

Source: MEGA The couple made a red carpet appearance at the 2026 Oscars on March 15.