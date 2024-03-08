Chris Evans Is 'Super Anxious' to Start a Family With Wife Alba Baptista, Insider Reveals
Chris Evans is ready to become a super-dad!
Though the actor and Alba Baptista have been married for less than a year, an insider revealed they're both hoping to become parents sooner rather than later.
"They’re trying for baby No. 1!" the source disclosed to a magazine. "Chris is already in his 40s, so he’s super anxious to start a family, and Alba adores children. She loves her career but admits that had she not been an actress, she would have done something that involved children."
The insider added that the spouses "both agreed they won’t waste [any] time" when it comes to having a little one.
"They can’t wait to be a family-of-three," the insider said.
The pair's relationship has been very private from the start, as their September 2023 wedding wasn't known about until it took place in Massachusetts. Several of the Marvel alum's costars were present, such as Robert Downey Jr and Chris Hemsworth.
The following month, the actor confirmed he tied the knot, calling the wedding, "really, really great."
"We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal," he said of the "wonderful and beautiful" nuptials.
As OK! reported, the lovebirds had spent most of their time together in Evan's native Boston, as a source shared, "They love the quiet life there, surrounded by nature and away from the spotlight."
They first sparked dating rumors in 2021 after the actress, 26, followed the Hollywood hunk and a few of his family members on Instagram.
The two never addressed the speculation until January 2023, when Evans, 42, uploaded a video compilation of the two scaring each other over the months.
He made it clear they were more than friends when he captioned the post, "A look back at 2022 ❤️❤️❤️."
While Evans has refrained from revealing most of the details about his love life, he did share in one interview that he's dealt with his fair share of heartbreak.
"I feel I've experienced something much worse [than being ghosted]. I think I'd prefer being ghosted because you can make up any story you want," he explained. "I've had the slow decline in text responses, and you just know the person is pushing you aside casually."
"You tell yourself a story, whatever you have to do to get by," he said of trying to heal.
