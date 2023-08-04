Chris Hemsworth's Cutest Moments With His Wife Elsa Pataky: Photos
Chris Hemsworth, 39, and Elsa Pataky, 47, were introduced for the first time by the Marvel actor's talent agent in 2010 and their whirlwind relationship immediately took off.
They tied the knot that same year and welcomed their firstborn daughter India in 2012. Two years later, they announced the happy arrival of their twin boys, Sasha and Tristan.
Nearly 13 years into their marriage, the pair still regularly takes to social media to show off sweet snapshots from their latest family outings or romantic date nights out on the town.
"It’s funny that people think of us as a perfect couple," Pataky said of their enduring relationship in a 2020 interview. "No way. It’s been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship."
"I think a relationship is constant work. It’s not easy," she continued, noting that their occasional struggles have only bonded them more. "I always try to see the positives of things."
Scroll through the gallery below to see some of Hemsworth and Pataky's most adorable moments.
The fit lovebirds enjoyed some fun in the sun on a recent trip to the beach.
Hemsworth pulled a funny face while posing alongside Pataky for a selfie while attending a rugby event.
The Thor actor wrapped his muscled arms around his wife on set.
The father-of-three joked that Pataky was showing him her "fine European dining skills" while on an ice cream date in Prague.
Hemsworth gave his beautiful wife a kiss on the cheek as they celebrated her birthday in July 2022.
The chiseled MIB International star quipped he'd enjoyed "four weeks worth of cheat meals in one hit" after sharing the cold, bubblegum flavored dessert with the Spanish model.
Hemsworth and Pataky hilariously showed off their not-so-professional diving form while jumping into a body of water.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The duo both sneaked nibbles of the berries on Pataky's delicious-looking birthday cake this past July.