Chris Hemsworth's Cutest Moments With His Wife Elsa Pataky: Photos

Chris Hemsworth, 39, and Elsa Pataky, 47, were introduced for the first time by the Marvel actor's talent agent in 2010 and their whirlwind relationship immediately took off.

They tied the knot that same year and welcomed their firstborn daughter India in 2012. Two years later, they announced the happy arrival of their twin boys, Sasha and Tristan.

Nearly 13 years into their marriage, the pair still regularly takes to social media to show off sweet snapshots from their latest family outings or romantic date nights out on the town.

"It’s funny that people think of us as a perfect couple," Pataky said of their enduring relationship in a 2020 interview. "No way. It’s been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship."

"I think a relationship is constant work. It’s not easy," she continued, noting that their occasional struggles have only bonded them more. "I always try to see the positives of things."