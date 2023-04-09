One Buff Bloke! See Chris Hemsworth's Hottest Photos
When it comes to a list of Hollywoods hunks, Chris Hemsworth is always at the top!
While the Aussie actor has always had buff biceps and solid six-pack abs, he admitted the downtime during the pandemic helped him improve his body physique more.
"I'm probably the fittest and strongest I've been before all the Thor [movies]," he said in a 2022 interview. "Having this time at home meant I explored different methods, to see how I can manipulate my body with just the right amount of powerlifting and bodybuilding workouts."
Scroll down to see some of the actor's hottest shots.
The Extraction lead put his buff arms on display while going fishing with a few friends.
Muscles for days! "Just a couple ol mates goin for a Sunday cruise 😎," the action star said of hitting the road with one of his and wife Elsa Pataky's three kids.
The duo share daughter India, 10, and 9-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.
Wow! The macho man showed off his impressive bod while promoting Centr, a fitness he app sold last year.
"@centrfit has everything you need for your fitness journey. What it doesn’t have is advice on what to do with your hands in photos," he joked of this shot. "I’m hoping this helps everyone out there."
Making a splash!
"Kids wanted to go on a boat trip. This is the best we could do," he quipped. "They might have been slightly disappointed."
"Happy holidays from one of my favourite places on earth," he declared during a family vacation to Fiji.
"A little 80s themed party never did any harm!" the actor captioned this fun pic, which showed him and Pataky, 46, dressed in throwback gear for a friend's birthday bash.
"Basking in the awesomeness of the new @tagheuer Carrera chronograph... rumour has it, this timepiece will withstand speeds up to 6,000 mph... unfortunately the human wearing it will not," the star quipped while showing off his flashy accessory.
Hemsworth is been an ambassador for Tag Heuer and has appeared in several of their ads.