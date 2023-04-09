One Buff Bloke! See Chris Hemsworth's Hottest Photos

When it comes to a list of Hollywoods hunks, Chris Hemsworth is always at the top!

While the Aussie actor has always had buff biceps and solid six-pack abs, he admitted the downtime during the pandemic helped him improve his body physique more.

"I'm probably the fittest and strongest I've been before all the Thor [movies]," he said in a 2022 interview. "Having this time at home meant I explored different methods, to see how I can manipulate my body with just the right amount of powerlifting and bodybuilding workouts."

