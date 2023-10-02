Chris Hemsworth and Daughter India, 11, Climb Glaciers and Ride Horses During Adventurous Vacation in Iceland: Photos
Chris Hemsworth and India Rose, 11, are having the adventure of a lifetime while on a special father-daughter trip in Iceland!
The pair's vacation kicked off last week, with the Marvel star captioning a set of photos, "A little Icelandic adventure with my girl ❤️."
The pair climbed glaciers, went hiking, rode horses and more.
"Day 3 in Iceland, started a bikey gang with my daughter," the Aussie hunk, 40, captioned another set of Instagram photos that showed them on an ATV together. "Currently we’re the only two members and that’s how we’ll keep it for now."
Another picture showed them fishing, with his tot displaying her impressive catch.
"Dinner sorted thanks Indi !!" the proud dad wrote alongside the pic.
Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky, 47, also share twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 9.
The fun excursion comes a few months after the Thor star revealed he would be taking a step back from acting to focus on his health and family, a decision he made after learning via his National Geographic series Limitless that he has an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's.
"I wanted to take off because I've been working for 10 years, and I've got three kids that I want to spend more time with," he explained in an interview. "Doing that show, each episode resonated in such a way that made me realize how life is just flying by, and I wanted to be still for long periods and more often."
"The information about the predisposition... allowed me to make all the changes... whether it be nutrition, my training, my mental fitness, which is the point of the series," he continued. "The whole point for me was to give people access to tools, knowledge and information on how to live a better, longer, healthier life."
"I wanna be more curated about the choices I make, things I immerse myself in or I'm involved in," he concluded. "I want to have greater value and work with great people."
Nonetheless, the father-of-three clarified he wasn't quitting showbiz, noting that reports about his change of pace "got a little ... blown out of proportion."
“My concern was I just didn’t want to manipulate it and overdramatize it, and make it into some sort of hokey grab at empathy, or whatever, for entertainment,” the action star emphasized to Vanity Fair of exploring his diagnosis on the show. “It’s not like I’ve been handed my resignation.”
"Doing an episode on death and facing your own mortality made me go, 'Oh God, I'm not ready to go yet.' I want to sit and be in this space with a greater sense of stillness and gratitude," added the actor. "And then you start talking about kids and family and going, 'Oh my God, they're getting older, they're growing up and I keep slapping another movie on top of another movie.' Before you know it, they're 18 and they've moved out of house, and I missed the window."