or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Chris Hemsworth
OK LogoNEWS

Chris Hemsworth Shows Off His Washboard Abs During Summer Vacation With Wife Elsa Pataky: Photo

Image of Chris Hemsworth looked fit in recent photos from a vacation with his wife.
Source: MEGA;@chrishemsworth/Instagram

Chris Hemsworth looked fit in recent photos from a vacation with his wife.

July 14 2026, Published 6:32 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Chris Hemsworth gave fans a glimpse of his vacation body while soaking up time away with wife Elsa Pataky, and the Thor star drew plenty of attention.

In a selfie with his dog posted to his Instagram Story on Monday, July 13, Hemsworth flexed his toned physique with his washboard abs and broad shoulders on full display.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Chris Hemsworth and his wife recently took a trip to Costa Rica.
Source: MEGA

Chris Hemsworth and his wife recently took a trip to Costa Rica.

Rocking a black hat and sunglasses for the shot, it is hardly a surprise that the 42-year-old actor looks that good, as much of his public persona is built around his dedication to fitness, from his action roles to his Centr training app, which offers workout and nutrition programs to fans.

Pataky, 49, looked relaxed alongside her husband, as the two sat on the beach in Costa Rica before Hemsworth was seen getting on a plane alone later in the day.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Chris Hemsworth flaunted his toned body for the photos.
Source: @chrishemsworth/Instagram

Chris Hemsworth flaunted his toned body for the photos.

Hemsworth's toned arms in particular became a focal point of the images, a testament to the strict training regimen he's maintained for years.

Between his Marvel movies and other physically demanding roles, the actor has made strength training and fitness a basis of his everyday life.

MORE ON:
Chris Hemsworth

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Not a Strict Dad

Image of Elsa Pataky revealed she is 'envious' of moms who can be strict with their kids.
Source: MEGA

Elsa Pataky revealed she is 'envious' of moms who can be strict with their kids.

Hemsworth and Pataky, who have been married since 2010, spend most of their time in Australia since relocating there from Los Angeles in 2014.

They have been known as one of Hollywood's more private couples, rarely sharing information about their marriage during interviews; however, they occasionally open up about the realities of balancing their busy careers and parenting.

Most recently, in an appearance on the Spanish talk show El Hormiguero, Pataky revealed that the couple sometimes have trouble enforcing rules and punishing their children.

Pataky shared that when it comes to their three kids, India and twins Sasha and Tristan, "I'm the least strict mother. I'm envious of mothers who are firm and apply real consequences to their kids. Neither Chris nor I are very strict." She added, "They get everything they want."

'It's the Most Difficult Role in Life'

Image of Elsa Pataky shared that being a mother is her 'most difficult role.'
Source: MEGA

Elsa Pataky shared that being a mother is her 'most difficult role.'

Pataky went on to say that the lack of strictness sometimes worries her, "It's something that I've really tried to improve. I tell myself, 'Elsa, please. You can do it...consequences and stick to punishment for over 20 seconds. Don't just remove it when they come crying to you."

"It's difficult being a mother. It's the most difficult role in life. Sometimes Chris comes home and is like, 'Ugh, shooting,' and I'm like, 'No, don't talk to me,'" she said with a smile. "I've also done shooting, and there's nothing, and he knows this, because when he's home, he lives it and knows how difficult it is."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.