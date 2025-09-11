Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Flaunts Bikini Body as She Cuddles Up to Her Husband and Kids During Lavish Fiji Getaway: Photos
Elsa Pataky is living her best life with her family.
The 49-year-old actress and model shared a series of dreamy photos from her Fiji vacation with husband Chris Hemsworth, 42, and their three kids.
In one sweet shot, Pataky posed on the beach with The Avengers star and the whole crew, all wrapped in matching green towels while holding a surfboard. Another photo captured the Tidelands alum glowing in a red bikini as the sun dipped below the horizon.
She also switched things up with a sleek black one-piece while sitting at the front of a boat.
Of course, the couple had some romantic moments too — snapping cozy selfies together as they smiled for the camera. Pataky also took pics of her twin boys.
Pataky and Hemsworth have been married since 2010 and share three children — daughter India Rose, born in 2012, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, born in 2014.
This family getaway comes after the pair were spending some time apart. Hemsworth celebrated his 42nd birthday in August, partying in Ibiza with Liam and Luke Hemsworth, Matt Damon, Rita Ora, Taika Waititi and Pia Whitesell, without Elsa.
Back home in Byron Bay, Elsa was spotted out with their kids, sipping smoothies while holding down the fort. Despite skipping the party, she made sure to show her love with a sweet social media tribute.
Posting a throwback photo hugging her husband, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Rocky Balboa. You're the best of the best.”
Elsa has been open about the realities of marriage.
“It's funny that people think of us as a perfect couple,” she told Australian magazine body+soul. “No way. It's been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship.”
The Thor: Love And Thunder star echoed his wife's honesty, admitting that finding balance with family life and career hasn’t always been easy.
“My wife and I fell in love, had kids, didn't really see each other for a few years, then fell back in love,” he told GQ.
He also praised Elsa’s sacrifices after she previously revealed that she stepped back from acting to raise their children.
“In terms of work, she's certainly given up more than I have,” he said.
The actor added, “She'd like me to step back and be at home with the kids more, and, of course, I want that too.”