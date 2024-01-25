Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and Their 3 Kids Vacation in Japan After Actor Vowed to 'Spend More Time' With His Family: Photos
The Hemsworth gang takes Japan!
On Thursday, January 25, Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky shared a slew of social media snaps from their overseas vacation.
The cute pictures showed their three kids — daughter India Rose, 11, as well as twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 9 — playing in the snow, checking out exhibits, eating local treats and exploring their surroundings.
The Hollywood hunk, 40, also couldn't help but show off his ripped physique, posing shirtless in the cold weather while having a drink.
"Last week of our summer holidays!! Japan is always fun 💜," Pataky, 47, captioned her upload, referring to how the Aussie brood is now in the opposite season.
As OK! reported, the Marvel star is enjoying a slower pace in his career, explaining last year, "I wanted to take off because I've been working for 10 years, and I've got three kids that I want to spend more time with."
The actor admitted he also made a lifestyle change after discovering on Limitless With Chris Hemsworth that he has a gene that makes him more prone to getting Alzheimer's.
"Doing that show, each episode resonated in such a way that made me realize how life is just flying by, and I wanted to be still for long periods and more often," he shared.
"The information about the predisposition... allowed me to make all the changes... whether it be nutrition, my training, my mental fitness, which is the point of the series," the Thor lead continued. "The whole point for me was to give people access to tools, knowledge, and information on how to live a better, longer, healthier life."
The dad-of-three noted that learning more about his physical makeup will also play a part in how he goes about choosing future acting roles.
"I wanna be more curated about the choices I make, things I immerse myself in or I'm involved in," he spilled. "I want to have greater value and work with great people."
Nonetheless, Hemsworth clarified he wasn't retiring and his health isn't in serious danger.
“My concern was I just didn’t want to manipulate it and overdramatize it, and make it into some sort of hokey grab at empathy, or whatever, for entertainment,” he said of looking into his health on the series. “It’s not like I’ve been handed my resignation.”
"For me, the positive of it was like, 'Right, if I didn't know this [Alzheimer's] information, I wouldn't have made the changes I made,'" he continued. "I just wasn't aware of any of it, so now I feel thankful that I have in my arsenal the sort of tools to best prepare myself and prevent things happening in that way."