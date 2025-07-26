Chris Martin's Ex Gwyneth Paltrow Pokes Fun at Coldplay's Kiss Cam Scandal as She Acts as Astronomer Spokesperson in Hilarious Video
Gwyneth Paltrow, ex-wife of Coldplay’s Chris Martin, assisted in Astronomer’s attempt to capitalize on their internal scandal that recently broke the internet.
In a new video from Astronomer’s LinkedIn profile, Paltrow delivered a satirical dialogue about the AI company while poking fun at their former CEO Andy Byron’s affair with former CPO Kristin Cabot.
Gwyneth Paltrow Addresses Questions for Astronomer
“Thank you for your interest in Astronomer. Hi, I’m Gwyneth Paltrow,” the Shallow Hal actress said as she sat behind a wooden desk. “I’ve been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300+ employees at Astronomer.”
“Astronomer has gotten a lot of questions over the last few days, and they wanted me to answer the most common ones,” Paltrow said before the first statement popped up on the screen.
“OMG! What the actual f,” the unfinished statement read.
'Newfound Interest' in Astronomer
The Hollywood star failed to divulge any information regarding the cheating scandal and, instead, continued to promote Astronomer in a very creative way.
“Yes! Astronomer is the best place to run a patchy airflow… We’ve been thrilled so many people have a newfound interest in data flow automation,” she stated.
That’s when the second unfinished question was presented, where the tech company addressed how their social media crew was handling the damage control online. “How is your social media team holding,” the statement read.
“Yes! There is still room available at our Beyond Analytics event in September! We’ll now be returning to what we do best — delivering game-changing results for our customers,” Paltrow promptly said. Thank you for your interest in Astronomer.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's Affair
Paltrow’s commitment to Astronomer comes one week after their former CEO and his colleague were caught on the kiss cam at the Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Boston, Mass., on July 16.
Byron and Cabot, who was hired as the Chief People Officer in November 2024, were seen hugging on the Jumbotron before they immediately ducked and ran from the camera’s direction, as the colleagues are both married to other people.
Days after their affair was exposed, Byron resigned from his position as CEO of Astronomer. A representative from the company later revealed on Friday, July 25, that Cabot also resigned.
Astronomer Is Committed 'to Building Something Great'
According to co-founder Pete DeJoy, Astronomer became a “household” name overnight, leading the company to foster their “commitment to building something great.”
“The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies — let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world — ever encounter,” he added in a statement after being appointed the new CEO of Astronomer.